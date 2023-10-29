Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 29, 2023 at 06:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
Kyle-Dugger

TEAM NOTES

  • DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season.
  • TE Pharaoh Brown has fifth 20-yard reception of the year.
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has first touchdown with the Patriots.
  • DB Brenden Schooler has second straight game with two special teams tackles.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BARMORE SETS CAREER-HIGH IN SACKS

DL Christian Barmore had a 6-yard sack in the first quarter for his third sack of the year, a single-season career best. His previous high was his 2 ½ sacks in 2022.

DUGGER RECORDS HIS FIRST PICK OF THE YEAR TO HELP SET UP A TOUCHDOWN

S Kyle Dugger intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass in the first quarter to give the Patriots a first down at the Miami 30-yard line. The turnover set up the Patriots first touchdown three plays later when QB Mac Jones connected with WR Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown.

DUGGER REGISTERS SECOND SACK OF HIS CAREER

Dugger sacked Tagovailoa for a 6-yard loss in the second quarter for his second career sack. He recorded his first career sack vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 20, 2022, when he dropped QB Zach Wilson for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter.

BROWN KEEPS GOING LONG

TE Pharaoh Brown had a 24-yard reception in the third quarter. It is his fifth reception of at least 20 yards. He has seven receptions for 170 yards for the year and is averaging 24.3 yards per reception. The highest average in a season for a Patriots player was Stanley Morgan with a 23.4-yard average in 1981 (44 receptions for 1,029 yards).

SCHOOLER HAS SECOND STRAIGHT GAME WITH TWO SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

DB Brenden Schooler had his second straight game with two special teams tackles and his fourth game overall with two special teams tackles. He is leading the team with eight total special teams tackles. Schooler needs two special teams tackles for his second straight season with double-digit special teams tackles. As a rookie in 2022, he had a team-leading 14 special teams tackles, including 11 solo special teams tackles. He can become the first NFL player to begin his career with two straight 10-plus special teams tackle seasons since LB Grant Stuard with 11 special teams tackles in 2021 when he played with Tampa Bay and 11 special teams tackles in 2022 when he played for Indianapolis.

BARINGER HAS THIRD 60-YARD PUNT

P Bryce Baringer had a 63-yard punt in the fourth quarter, his third 60-yard punt of the season. He had a 65-yard punt in the season opener vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 10 and a 64-yard punt vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22

SMITH-SCHUSTER HAS FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A PATRIOT

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had his first touchdown as a member of the New England Patriots on a 3-yard reception from QB Mac Jones on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.

LINEUP NOTES

  • DL Keion White returned to action after missing one game due to injury and was in the starting lineup. It was his third start of the year. He also started at the New York Jets (9/24) and at Las Vegas (10/15).
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to play after missing two games due to injury.

