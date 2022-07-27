Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Jul 28 | 12:00 AM - 09:10 AM

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Report: Patriots Sign DT Davon Godchaux to Contract Extension

The Patriots reportedly signed Godchaux to a two-year contract extension.

Jul 27, 2022 at 06:02 PM
evan-lazar-headshot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (92).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (92).

With the 2021 free-agent addition entering the final year of his contract, the Patriots have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots inked the 311-pound defensive lineman to a contract extension that likely lowers Godchaux's cap number for the 2022 season and keeps the run-stuffer in New England through the 2024 season.

Godchaux played over 59 percent of the defensive snaps for the Patriots in his first season with the team, registering 17 quarterback pressures and 25 run stops, per Pro Football Focus. The 25 stops were second on the team, trailing only veteran Lawrence Guy last season.

Related Links

The gap-plugging defensive tackle played the majority of his 639 defensive snaps at nose tackle, logging 178 snaps lining up over the center. However, Godchaux gave the Patriots some flexibility to move him into different alignments, either shaded into the A-Gaps or as a defensive end.

headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0055_Godchaux_Davon

Davon Godchaux

#92 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 311 lbs
  • College: LSU

One of New England's most successful run-stopping alignments featured Godchaux and Guy as defensive ends with nose tackle Carl Davis over the center, which gave the Patriots tremendous size up front. Godchaux spoke highly of his opportunities to play more defensive end in Bill Belichick's defense.

Although the Patriots agreed to an extension with Godchaux, it's worth noting that run defense is one area where the team needs to improve this season. In 2021, New England ranked 24th in yards per game allowed against the run (126.5) and 15th in expected points added per opponent carry.

The Patriots are counting on Godchaux as a part of the solution to their run defense for the foreseeable future.

Related Content

news

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

According to a report from NFL Network, the Patriots are moving their 2019 first-rounder to Chicago.

news

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

According to a report the Patriots are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

news

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

The Patriots are reportedly moving Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas where he'll be reunited with Josh McDaniels.

news

Reports: Patriots undrafted rookie signing roundup

Here are the undrafted rookies who are reportedly signing with the Patriots.

news

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots are reportedly making a versatile addition to their defense and special teams.

news

Report: Malcolm Butler returning to Patriots

After spending a year in retirement, Malcolm Butler is reportedly returning to the Patiots on a two-year deal.

news

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

The Patriots are bringing back their big starting right tackle on a two-year pact according to reports.

news

Report: Gunner Olszewski signs two-year deal with Steelers

The Patriots are losing their leading returner as Gunner Olszewski has reportedly signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Report: Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley close to re-signing with Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly close to bringing back a familiar linebacker.

news

Report: Patriots add versatile offensive weapon

Ty Montgomery will be joining the Patriots on a two-year contract according to reports.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Sign DT Davon Godchaux to Contract Extension

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/27

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Opens

The Patriots kicked off Training Camp today at Gillette Stadium with fans in attendance for the first time in two years. Get an inside look in this special edition of Sights & Sounds.

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Patriots players Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Day 1 of Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022.

Trent Brown 7/27: "Everybody came back ready to go"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Josh Uche 7/27: "As defensive players, we just control what we can control"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising