Report: Patriots Sign DT Davon Godchaux to Contract Extension

With the 2021 free-agent addition entering the final year of his contract, the Patriots have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots inked the 311-pound defensive lineman to a contract extension that likely lowers Godchaux's cap number for the 2022 season and keeps the run-stuffer in New England through the 2024 season.
Godchaux played over 59 percent of the defensive snaps for the Patriots in his first season with the team, registering 17 quarterback pressures and 25 run stops, per Pro Football Focus. The 25 stops were second on the team, trailing only veteran Lawrence Guy last season.
The gap-plugging defensive tackle played the majority of his 639 defensive snaps at nose tackle, logging 178 snaps lining up over the center. However, Godchaux gave the Patriots some flexibility to move him into different alignments, either shaded into the A-Gaps or as a defensive end.
One of New England's most successful run-stopping alignments featured Godchaux and Guy as defensive ends with nose tackle Carl Davis over the center, which gave the Patriots tremendous size up front. Godchaux spoke highly of his opportunities to play more defensive end in Bill Belichick's defense.
Although the Patriots agreed to an extension with Godchaux, it's worth noting that run defense is one area where the team needs to improve this season. In 2021, New England ranked 24th in yards per game allowed against the run (126.5) and 15th in expected points added per opponent carry.
The Patriots are counting on Godchaux as a part of the solution to their run defense for the foreseeable future.