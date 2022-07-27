New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

"We're laying the foundation right now, a lot of fundamentals," said Judon. "First day, really good. It's always like a family reunion first day, but we're all here just to get better and build a team. We don't know what it's gonna look like this year. But we're out here putting our best foot forward."

"It's nice to do anything football related, anytime you get a chance to get out here and build that camaraderie," said Bentley. "Whether it's pads or no pads, obviously you can't wait to put the pads on, but it's a process, we recognize that, so we're excited for Day One regardless."

Entering his second season with the team, Judon continues to expand his leadership role for the younger members of his group, which includes Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins and rookie DaMarcus Mitchell. In turn, it's helping Judon get an even better grasp of the system and his teammates.

"The coaches kind of know how I think now and we're kind of on the same page," said Judon. "So they're like, 'Okay, well now you can help.' and I think the best way to learn is to coach or to teach. And so as I'm teaching, and they teach me back, they're like, 'Okay, well, this is why I do this, this and this,' and so now we just throw ideas back and forth."

Without a top-heavy, veteran-laden squad, it's time for new blood at the important edge position, where getting after the quarterback is a must. While it's hard to get a read on how things are going before pads and contact begin, Judon expressed confidence that all the young players need is an opportunity.