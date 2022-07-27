Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Jul 27 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Bill Belichick 7/27: "We're just taking it one day at a time"

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/27

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Matthew Judon 7/27: "It's just getting acclimating to football"

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

With a number of interesting position battles to be won, the Patriots defense showed up and made plays in a light opening practice for training camp.

Jul 27, 2022 at 02:17 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9).
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9).

The Patriots defense will undergo some significant changes this season and some faces, new and old, were on display during Wednesday's opening training camp session. Admittedly a light session, heavy on learning and continued installation from the spring, the D found themselves in some interesting quasi-competitive situations throughout the morning and already began flashing some playmaking potential.

With openings at cornerback, two members of the secondary showed up with big plays, including an interception by Joejuan Williams and an impressive pass defense by Jalen Mills coming against contested catch monster DeVante Parker. Parker was a problem for much of the day, hauling in three touchdown passes including one against free agent addition Terrance Mitchell as well as another against rookie Jack Jones.

But overall, the secondary held up well through 7-on-7 work, as veteran Malcolm Butler also worked through extensive repetitions along with second-year slot corner Shaun Wade, who saw extensive action with both Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant not present.

Among the edge and linebacker groups, veteran leaders Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley are familiar faces that are back and have stepped into leadership roles as they look to help hone some new teammates around them.

"We're laying the foundation right now, a lot of fundamentals," said Judon. "First day, really good. It's always like a family reunion first day, but we're all here just to get better and build a team. We don't know what it's gonna look like this year. But we're out here putting our best foot forward."

"It's nice to do anything football related, anytime you get a chance to get out here and build that camaraderie," said Bentley. "Whether it's pads or no pads, obviously you can't wait to put the pads on, but it's a process, we recognize that, so we're excited for Day One regardless."

Entering his second season with the team, Judon continues to expand his leadership role for the younger members of his group, which includes Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins and rookie DaMarcus Mitchell. In turn, it's helping Judon get an even better grasp of the system and his teammates.

"The coaches kind of know how I think now and we're kind of on the same page," said Judon. "So they're like, 'Okay, well now you can help.' and I think the best way to learn is to coach or to teach. And so as I'm teaching, and they teach me back, they're like, 'Okay, well, this is why I do this, this and this,' and so now we just throw ideas back and forth."

Without a top-heavy, veteran-laden squad, it's time for new blood at the important edge position, where getting after the quarterback is a must. While it's hard to get a read on how things are going before pads and contact begin, Judon expressed confidence that all the young players need is an opportunity.

"They're good football players, they just don't know the NFL, and once they know how to navigate the space and everything that we have here, they're gonna step into the role that we need them to," said Judon.

Related Links

For his part, edge-favorite Josh Uche is staying locked on his short-term focus to deliver him to his goals.

"I just got to keep my head down, you know, just focus on the step ahead," said Uche following the session. "I got to take things one step at a time. And you know, by the time I look up I'll be where I want to be. So, just one day at a time, one step at a time."

Related Content

news

Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

The Patriots kicked off training camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

news

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

With Patriots Training Camp set to open on Wednesday, veterans reported to Gillette Stadium and conducted the first virtual media availability of the season on Tuesday.

news

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Head coach Bill Belichick helped set the stage as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2022 campaign.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

news

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

As the Patriots prepare to open their 2022 Training Camp, here are the biggest questions facing this year's team.

news

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

With the latest edition of Madden NFL set to release in August, we're getting an early look how the Patriots' ratings stack up.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

With training camp fast approaching, the Patriots have placed a collection of veterans on the PUP list.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the edge and linebackers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 7/27

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle

Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

New-look Patriots defense makes training camp debut

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Training Camp Kicks Off

Patriots players Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, Hunter Henry, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Mac Jones 7/27: "It's all about having that championship mindset and going to work everyday"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Day 1 of Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Kendrick Bourne 7/27: "We are competing with each other and getting better "

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022.

Trent Brown 7/27: "Everybody came back ready to go"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Josh Uche 7/27: "As defensive players, we just control what we can control"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Hunter Henry 7/27: "Every time we step out on the field we're trying to get better"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising