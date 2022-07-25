Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

WHAT TO DO

Of course, watching practice and trying to get autographs from your favorite players is the main attraction, but there are a number of fun, family-friendly activities, games and photo opportunities along the Fan Walk and Play Football areas.

Playing corn hole, put yourself to the test with drills like the QB Challenge and Field Goal attempt or take a whack at the Combine Course.

Spin the prize wheel for a chance to win special merchandise, and get in your seat early before practice kicks off for more giveaways at the pre-practice show hosted by 98.5 The Sports Hub personality Mike "Sarge" Riley -- who also will conduct alumni interviews during training camp.

There will be performances from Patriots Cheerleaders, competitions from kids, and live analysis from the Patriots Unfiltered crew.

Throughout the Training Camp area and Patriot Place you'll find plenty of photo ops, and fans are encouraged to share them on social media using the hashtag #PatsCamp and tagging @Patriots. Check out our new touchless photo experiences and be on the lookout for Pat Patriot and the Patriots Cheerleaders. Just make note that video and GoPro cameras, drones, and selfie sticks are not permitted.

Complete your training camp experience with trips to the Patriots Pro Shop and Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Patriots alumni Matt Chatham will be signing autographs at The Hall on Wed. July 27th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and you can find special offers at Patriot Place's restaurant and retail options here.