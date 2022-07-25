Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Finally, fans are welcome back to Foxborough for the 2022 Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum to kick off the season. Things just weren't the same without them.
Thousands will make the trip for the 20th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium, marking the 63rd annual Training Camp for the team.
Here's everything to expect:
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Patriots players report on Tuesday, July 26 before opening practice on Wednesday, July 27. The daily practice schedule throughout training camp is tentative and subject to change.
Wednesday, July 27 - 9:30 a.m.
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 28 - 9:30 a.m.
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m.
Friday, July 29 - 9:30 a.m.
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m.
Saturday, July 30 - 9:30 a.m.
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m.
Monday, August 1 - 9:30 a.m. *
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m. *Practice time is tentative.
Tuesday, August 2 - 9:30 a.m. *
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m. *Practice time is tentative.
Wednesday, August 3 - 9:30 a.m. *
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m. *Practice time is tentative.
Thursday, August 4, 9:30 a.m. *
Training Camp Practice. Open to the public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m. *Practice time is tentative.
Tuesday, August 16 - Time TBD
Joint practice with the Panthers. Open to the public.
Wednesday, August 17 - Time TBD
Training Camp Practice. Open to the Public. Gates open to fans at 8 a.m. * Practice time is tentative.
BEFORE YOU GET HERE
Preparation is key. New England fans know this.
In addition to reading this brief, be sure to download both the Patriots, Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place apps on your mobile device or check out Patriots.com for daily updates on practice, changes in the schedule as well as deals and information about all the festivities going on around Gillette Stadium. Calling the Training Camp Hotline is also an option for staying up to date. Dial (508) 549-001.
The Clear Bag Policy will not be in effect for Training Camp. Be sure to read our safety procedures and make note of the prohibited items that won't be allowed through screening. If you or anyone in your group requires mobility assistance, find more information and general FAQs here.
PARKING
Parking is free for all public Training Camp practices. To access the designated fan parking lots, fans arriving from the north should use the P6 entrance. Fans coming from the south should use entrance P8.
WHAT TO DO
Of course, watching practice and trying to get autographs from your favorite players is the main attraction, but there are a number of fun, family-friendly activities, games and photo opportunities along the Fan Walk and Play Football areas.
Playing corn hole, put yourself to the test with drills like the QB Challenge and Field Goal attempt or take a whack at the Combine Course.
Spin the prize wheel for a chance to win special merchandise, and get in your seat early before practice kicks off for more giveaways at the pre-practice show hosted by 98.5 The Sports Hub personality Mike "Sarge" Riley -- who also will conduct alumni interviews during training camp.
There will be performances from Patriots Cheerleaders, competitions from kids, and live analysis from the Patriots Unfiltered crew.
Throughout the Training Camp area and Patriot Place you'll find plenty of photo ops, and fans are encouraged to share them on social media using the hashtag #PatsCamp and tagging @Patriots. Check out our new touchless photo experiences and be on the lookout for Pat Patriot and the Patriots Cheerleaders. Just make note that video and GoPro cameras, drones, and selfie sticks are not permitted.
Complete your training camp experience with trips to the Patriots Pro Shop and Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies. Patriots alumni Matt Chatham will be signing autographs at The Hall on Wed. July 27th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and you can find special offers at Patriot Place's restaurant and retail options here.
* activities will stay open for 1 hour after practices.
WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK
Refreshments are available for purchase at training camp, including popcorn, sausages, hot dogs, frozen lemonade, ice cream sundaes and an array of cold beverages. Main concessions stands will be behind the bleachers.
All concession stands will be cashless, so don't forget a credit or debit card. Otherwise, a cash-to-card machine will be available.
Fans are allowed to bring their own food and beverages to Training Camp, as long as it isn't on the prohibited items list (ex. coolers, alcoholic beverages).
For even more options, here is a complete list of dining options at Patriot Place.
GIVE BACK
Core to everything the Patriots do is community.
We extend that opportunity to our fans attending Training Camp, who are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate to historically underfunded schools throughout New England. The "Huddle to Homeroom" collection drive will take place every day of camp.
Additionally, fans can help save a life by donating blood at the Patriots Training Camp Blood Drive on July 28th and August 17th at the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center mobile van from 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m to benefit patients at Dana Farber and Brigham & Women's Hospitals. Register below.
Learn more about the Patriots Foundation and other charity events here.
PRO TIP
Autograph sessions will take place after practice each day. Just get to the ropes early. For those looking for the next best view, a great place to sit down is atop the hill on the north end of the field. Bonus if you get under the shade of a tree. Set up your collapsable chair or picnic blanket, bring some binoculars, grab yourself a complimentary roster, and watch practice as a reporter would.
CAN'T MAKE IT TO CAMP?
Patriots.com's flagship radio show Patriots Unfiltered will be broadcasting live from Training Camp during the first four days of open practice to break down all the action. The show airs live from July 27 through July 30 starting at 9:15 a.m. until the end of practice.
Additionally, daily practice recaps will be recorded. The Training Camp-Cast will be available on your podcatcher of choice after each public practice.
MORE INFORMATION?
Check out patriots.com/trainingcamp for even more.