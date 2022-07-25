10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Since wrapping up his career at Alabama with a National Championship, Mac Jones has been a man on a mission. He went right to the Senior Bowl, was taken 15th overall by the Patriots, won their starting quarterback job and continued on to one of the most impressive rookie quarterback seasons in league history. All offseason long Mac worked with various groups of Patriots receivers and during OTAs he looked very much in command of the offense. With a reinforced group of returning pass catchers and backs, there is a deep group of targets to make things competitive in camp. Mac's play will likely set the ceiling for the '22 Patriots and so far he's doing everything that could be asked of him. Will it pay off? We'll get an early glimpse in preseason joint practices against the Panthers and Raiders, including significant preseason game snaps.