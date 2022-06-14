Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Veterans set to report on Tuesday, July 26; first public practice scheduled for Wednesday, July 27.

Jun 14, 2022 at 03:09 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20220613-TrainingCamp-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The countdown to kickoff for the upcoming NFL season has officially begun. On Tuesday, July 26, the New England Patriots will report to training camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. Times will be updated on the Patriots Training Camp website, www.patriots.com/trainingcamp and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps once confirmed in the days leading into Training Camp.

In addition, the Patriots announced that public access to Training Camp will conclude when they host two days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, prior to the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Those practice sessions will be open to the public. The Patriots will also travel for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the preseason-finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. Last season, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practices and hosted the New York Giants for practice sessions.

This year marks the 63rd annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 20th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium. New England Patriots 2022 Training Camp is presented by Optum and all outdoor practice sessions are open to the public and free to attend.

Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the Patriots website or app for daily updates. Fans can also call the Training Camp hotline for updates by dialing (508) 549-0001.

