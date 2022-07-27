Mac Jones Talks Year Two, Patriots Offense on Day One of Training Camp

The other major storyline heading into Pats camp this summer is a tweaked offensive system now led by Belichick, Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge. After former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels's departure, the Patriots are going with a more "streamlined" approach.

Both Jones and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke about an emphasis on playing faster before and after the snap after practice.

"We have a long way to go, but we are doing a lot of good things schematically to get up there and snap the ball a lot quicker," Jones said. "It doesn't really matter what I'm doing. If we can do it quickly and put stress on the defense, it makes everything harder. I think the idea and what we are trying to get to is there."

"A lot of the adjustments we made to come off the ball faster. Just to get a head start off the ball is huge. It just feels faster. More speed. More urgency," Bourne added.

As the Patriots begin determining who will primarily call the offensive plays, Jones is liking the collaborative effort between the players and coaching staff so far.

"Plays are plays. Regardless of who's telling you what the play is, you just listen to the formation and all that stuff and execute the play. There's a rhythm to it, and they all have a good rhythm."

"The players play, and the coaches coach. You want to listen to the good coaching you can get from three coaches who have all been head coaches. They've seen a ton, a ton of football."

"I feel like they're listening to the players, 'hey, we kind of like this concept. Alright, let's try it.' If they want to put in something else, they explain the why, and that's the important part for me."