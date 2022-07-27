Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy

"It's definitely simplified. I feel like it'll make it easier for the playmakers to play faster, and it will allow us up front to play faster as well."

Prior to practice, Belichick was asked about Patricia's move from defense to offense and the coach was quick to point out that any potential changes are about more than just one individual.

"It's not about a one-person transition, it's about putting together – four staff members went to Las Vegas, we had new staff members and new players, a quarterback going into his second year, it was a lot of things going on. It's all got to come together on all the ends, it's not one person."

*During the pre-practice positional drills the quarterbacks worked on arcing throws over a net to the back pylon of the end zone. The passes had to be thrown with just the right amount of touch to avoid the net while still allowing the equipment staff to catch them. Later in practice when the work switched to 11-on-11, Jones showed perfect timing on a lob to Nelson Agholor, who barely had a step on Malcolm Butler, for the touchdown. Like the nets from earlier, the pass was just out of Butler's reach.

*Parker's size and reputation for making contested catches was on display as he enjoyed a fine first day. He used his body well to carve out some space on the slant before beating Terrence Mitchell on the other side for another touchdown. He looked fluid and had a bounce in his step throughout the morning.

*One of Jones' best throws of the day came on a corner route to Bourne during 7-on-7s. Bourne raced toward the back left pylon to chase down Jones' perfectly timed throw that barely eluded the defender. Bourne then bounced to the sideline to celebrate with receivers coach Troy Brown.