24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

SENIORS (12)

Ken Anderson (Quarterback, 1971-1986): A four-time pro-bowler who started at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 1971-1986. Was named MVP of the League in 1981 and led the NFL in passing yards twice (1974, 1975.)

Maxie Baughan (Linebacker, 1960-1970, 1974): A nine-time Pro-Bowler, Baughan played linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles (1960-65), the Los Angeles Rams (1966-1970) and the Washington Redskins (1974).

Randy Gradishar (Linebacker, 1974-1983): Centerpiece of the "Orange Crush Defense," Gradishar played all 10 seasons as linebacker for the Denver Broncos, seven of which were Pro Bowl-caliber years.

Chuck Howley (Linebacker, 1958-59, 1961-1973): Being the only player on a losing team to win Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl VI), Howley received six Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro selections while playing for the Chicago Bears (1958-59) and the Dallas Cowboys (1961-1973).

Cecil Isbell (Tailback/Defensive Back/Halfback, 1938-1942): Of Isbell's five playing years with the Green Bay Packers (1938-1942), he had four Pro Bowl appearances.

Joe Klecko (Defensive End/Defensive Tackle/Nose Tackle, 1977-1988): A member of the famed "New York Sack Exchange," this defensive powerhouse had four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors in his 12-year NFL career, all spent with the New York Jets.

Bob Kuechenberg (Guard/Tackle/Center, 1970-1983): A member of the Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame and a six-time Pro Bowler, Kuechenberg spent the entirety of his 14-year career as a member of the Dolphins.

Eddie Meador (Cornerback, 1959-1970): Meador played his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams, where he earned selection to two first-team All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls. He is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s. He finished his career with 46 interceptions, which remains a Rams franchise record.

Tommy Nobis (Linebacker, 1966-1976): Nobis was the first player the expansion Atlanta Falcons drafted and played his entire career in Atlanta. He won NFL Rookie of the Year, played in five Pro Bowls, selected first-team All-Pro (1967) and is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

Ken Riley (Cornerback, 1969-1983): Riley played his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals and recorded 65 career interceptions, more than any other player not already in the Hall of Fame and the most by a player who saw action exclusively at cornerback. He was named first-team All-Pro in his final season.

Sterling Sharpe (Wide Receiver, 1988-1994): Sharpe made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro teams during his seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers. His 18 touchdown receptions in his final season is still good for third best all-time.