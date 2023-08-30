Patriots Cheerleaders Sarah & Parker travel to Germany 

The trip started in Frankfurt where the cheerleaders visited the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, the site of the Patriots-Colts matchup this November. They also participated in a fan event at a local pub where they met tons of Patriots fans from all around Germany. Parker and Sarah B. had the chance to explore the city, try Flammkuchen, visit the Alte Oper and meet German soccer star Mario Gotze. Their time in Frankfurt concluded with an appearance at a Patriots fundraising event benefitting the American International Women's Club chosen charity, Frauennotruf.