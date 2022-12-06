Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

With an extended week before facing the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the Patriots were back at it on Tuesday, getting in a practice session while speaking with reporters for the first time since coming off a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"Frustrated, but a good couple of days kind of try to decompress. Step away, you know, look at what I can do better first of all, what my group can do better and then what we can do better as an offense," said captain David Andrews, who returned against the BIlls after missing just one game due to injury. "Great chance today to get back out there a little bit. Start on Arizona, folks, some things we need to focus on. Get back out there, get back to it and ready to go out there and finish the season strong."

The final five-game frame will kick off with back-to-back games in the southwest, first against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football and then the Raiders the following Sunday afternoon. The team will remain in Arizona for the full week, offering a chance to escape the noise in New England and settle into writing a better ending for 2022.

"Look, we're 6-6. We've got five games left. We can do whatever we want to do," Andrews said. "It can go one way or the other. I think everyone's committed to trying to turn it around and making it go the right way. That's all we can do and that's what we're going to try to do."