NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

The offensive line has been the Patriots biggest issue consistently throughout training camp, and over the weekend Bill Belichick agreed. With the preseason complete and the opener just two weeks away, Belichick made a pair of moves in an effort to add some bodies at tackle, a position that has been razor thin throughout the summer.

Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe were acquired on Sunday in separate trades with Cleveland and Minnesota. The Patriots sent second-year running back Pierre Strong to the Browns for Wheatley, and a sixth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for Lowe.

To illustrate the team's current desperation at the position, neither has established himself as an NFL player to this point let alone as a starter. Yet both are in Foxborough looking to offer Belichick some options at a position that currently has only Trent Brown as a healthy option. That's not an ideal position to be in on the eve of the regular season.

Injuries and illness have put the Patriots in a bind, but the situation is about more than just bad luck. With Isaiah Wynn leaving via free agency, New England had just Brown available as a starting caliber option at tackle heading into the offseason. Belichick signed veteran journeyman Riley Reiff and career backup Calvin Anderson to address the problem rather than looking to the early part of the draft.

Belichick waited until Day 3 to address the offensive line, and even then took a pair of guards and a center. Sidy Sow, one of the two college guards, has played almost exclusively at right tackle in camp as the tries to make the transition on the fly. Not exactly ideal.

Things have gotten worse as Reiff struggled at tackle before injuring his knee playing guard in the final preseason game. Anderson has yet to be medically cleared after spending the entirety of camp on the non-football illness list. Conor McDermott, the journeyman who finished 2022 as the starter at right tackle, also was injured following an uneven camp.

So, the combination of not adding a known commodity and a rash of injuries left Belichick in a bind, and he was forced to add bodies at this late stage.

"Depth's important at every position on your roster," Belichick said. "You just don't know when you're going to need it. One of the things about the offensive line is the amount of teamwork and communication that goes with those five players. So, you know, putting a new one in is not the easiest thing to do because of the coordination that needs to take place between all five of those players. We did that last year with Conor [McDermott]. We were forced to, and he did a good job of it. But, that's not really the way that you want to go.

"You'd like to be able to have somebody that's familiar with your system, that's been doing it. Whether they've been on the starting lineup or not, at least they're familiar with everything you've been doing, the communication, the calls, the adjustments, things like that, if possible. We felt like this was an opportunity to work with two young players that will give us that and see how it goes."

One aspect of the situation that bears watching is Mike Onwenu's status. The right guard recently came off PUP and began practicing, so it's a bit early to project at this point. But the talented veteran has experience playing right tackle and he could slide outside if Belichick felt he liked the options to replace him at guard more so than tackle. Atonio Mafi has flashed at times during the summer and could earn the starting job at right guard next to Onwenu, which might be a better alternative than squeezing Sow or one of the newcomers into the lineup.