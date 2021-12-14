NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

The league decided to expand the regular season to 17 games for the 2021 season. Now it might come down to which team will have enough healthy players to make it to the playoffs.

Injuries have greatly disrupted every team during this tumultuous NFL season, and some are seeing promising starts dissolve into a game of survival of the fittest.

That's probably most evident in Baltimore, where the Ravens injuries woes began before the season began when running backs J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the year. The Ravens have no fewer than 10 starters lost for the year on injured reserve, and on Sunday in Cleveland they lost quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) and star defensive lineman Calais Campbell (thigh).

Green Bay has been similarly affected by major injuries, losing defensive standouts Za'Darius Smith (back) and Jaire Alexander (shoulder) for long stretches, although both are close to returning. The Packers offensive line was missing four starters Sunday night as well. And Aaron Rodgers has been hobbled by a toe injury for the last several weeks.

In Tennessee the Titans are missing huge chunks of their offense with Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown currently on IR. Defensively they've been without Rashaan Evans (he returned against Jacksonville), David Long and Teair Tart as well as Janoris Jenkins. Some of those players, including Henry, could be back for the stretch drive.

Despite all of that adversity all three teams remain in the thick of the playoff hunt and lead their divisions. Of the three the Ravens seem least likely to stay there, both due to the significant losses and a difficult remaining schedule. The Packers and Titans are doing their best to stem the tide while waiting for reinforcements, which could make them even more dangerous once the postseason rolls around.

Every team has dealt with its share of personnel losses and the ones who deal with them the best usually succeed. But this year it seems the injury bug has bitten some more viscously than others, and in the Ravens case it would be hard to envision the team being able to overcome it.

Yet, the league is making the task of navigating a season even more difficult by extending the length of it. That doesn't figure to change, either, and it wouldn't be hard to imagine an 18th game and even another playoff team being added to the mix down the road.

Last year the move was made to add a seventh playoff team to each conference, eliminating a bye in the process. It's possible that another expansion to eight on each side would take away the lone bye, allowing for an equal playing field for all postseason teams.

But that also takes away some time to rest, and at this point watching the games each week is becoming more and more challenging as players continue to drop. It's gotten to the stage where it's less about the opponent as it is which players are actually available any given week.

It's an unfortunate development but in reality not much can be done to rectify it. It's not like there has been a significant rise in injuries due to the expanded schedule, and health has always been a major factor in the postseason. Usually the injuries are spread out throughout the league, but this year seems to be a case of some teams being hit particularly hard.