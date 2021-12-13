Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Mon Dec 13 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Dec 13, 2021 at 03:47 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20211213_PDC_BB_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

During the 2000s, no rivalry in the NFL compared to that of Patriots-Colts. After beginning the decade in the same division, it carried over into a collection of conference battles that defined where the rematch playoff games would be played.

There were no shortages of big games in Indy, from Willie McGinest and the goal-line stand in 2003, to the 2006 AFC Championship and 2007's come-from-behind win in a battle of unbeaten and now, the two teams will renew hostilities with very new rosters.

The days of Brady-Manning are long gone, but this is the start of Mac Jones vs. the Colts, a team fighting for their playoff lives and one that features one of the most potent weapons in the game. The Patriots have been road warriors this season, going 5-0, with last Monday's win in windy Buffalo their most recent victory, but the dome of Indy will present a different kind of challenge for Jones and offense.

Carson Wentz has been resurgent after being reunited with Frank Reich, throwing 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Jonathan Taylor is an MVP candidate who can do it all from the backfield. Combined with Nyheim Hynes and the Colts backfield will be a major challenge for both the Patriots' run stoping and pass coverage.

"The Colts are a well-balanced team," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning. "It starts with the offensive line. They have a lot of experience on the line with [Ryan] Kelly, [Quenton] Nelson, [Mark] Glowinski, [Braden] Smith, and [Eric] Fisher. They definitely know what they're doing and they've done it together for a while, other than Fisher.

"The backs have a good feel for the line," continued Belichick. "[Jonathan] Taylor's a hard guy to tackle. He's strong, runs through a lot of arm tackles, and then he's very fast. Not many players, defensively, that can catch him.

"He catches well. He's got total yards from scrimmage. Some of that's in the passing game. He's really been effective when he's been able to get through the line of scrimmage and break a 60 or 70-yard run. It's hard for teams to count on that in the running game. He's been able to deliver for them with his speed and running ability."

Related Links

"Taylor is just a guy who runs with good pad level, great contact balance, as soon as he gets going he's a problem," said Jerod Mayo. "He's very fast. I watched him in college as well and I didn't think he was that fast but this guy when you watch him now in the pros, he's pulling away from people.... If you take your foot off the gas for one second this guys out the door."

Defensively, the Colts lead the league in forced fumbles with 14, highlighting how important ball security will be on Sunday.

"Obviously, Matt [Eberflus] has put a big emphasis on it," said Belichick. "They've done a good job. They have a lot of players who are very good at it, starting with [Darius] Leonard, [DeForest] Buckner, Kenny Moore. Just as a team, they have good quickness. They're very fast. They run well. They get to the ball.

"They're very well-coached in that area. All their players have good ball awareness, like Leonard, who has six forced fumbles. That's a lot. Good coaching, good playing, good awareness, and a lot of players that are disruptive."

"Great instincts, great range, really long, as probably as good as zone linebacker in terms of you've got to be careful when you're throwing the ball near him because he gets his hands on a lot of balls and he's incredibly disruptive at punching the ball out," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of Leonard. "Anytime he's near the football there's a chance he's going to get it off you."

Related Content

news

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

It's been quite the whirlwind year for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but he's focused on staying consistent to the finish.
news

Notebook: High school championships a nice flashback for Harris

The Patriots running back enjoyed getting a chance to reconnect with the roots of the game as he and Mac Jones took in some high school football championship games.
news

Notebook: Belichick geared up for another Bills battle, no matter the conditions

With plenty on the line, Bill Belichick and the Patriots prepare for a major divisional clash with the Bills.
news

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

Few NFL stadium experience compares to that of Buffalo, as the Patriots prepare to not only face the Bills but their fans and a dose of December weather.
news

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Josh Allen has all the talent and weapons to attack the Patriots defense in a variety of ways.
news

Huge divisional Monday night clash with Bills looms

Riding high on a six-game win streak, the Patriots will finally get their shot at the reigning division champs.
news

Notebook: Jackson loves being a Patriot

The fourth-year cornerback continues to be at the right place at the right time as he keeps grabbing interceptions.
news

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

The Patriots offense is rounding into form as their offseason of hard work is starting to pay dividends.
news

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

The Patriots defense has been playing great football, but the most important games are only starting to now arrive.
news

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

After another surprising group of results on Sunday, the Patriots' upcoming game against the Titans will have a lot on the line.
news

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Josh McDaniels laid out why former Patriots defensive coordinator Dean Pees will have a challenging gameplan in store for his rookie quarterback.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jerod Mayo on Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/13: "Bentley has definitely taken leaps and bounds on and off the field"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Steve Belichick on the Colts 12/13: "They're all a problem that we need to be ready to face"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Cameron Achord 12/13: "They have talent everywhere"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 12/13: "I'm very fortunate to be where I'm at"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/13: Colts "have a lot of disruptive players"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Bills with the extreme weather conditions. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising