Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

What jumps off the page about the defense's performance over the seven-game win streak is just how good they've been in the second half where they've allowed a total of just two touchdowns and two field goals, and a 5.1 percent takeaway rate that leads the league by a wide margin. Their 11 interceptions are four more than second-place Dallas'.

However, this week's win over the Bills stands out for its own reasons as New England couldn't rely on a bevy of turnovers and had to make some key stops, the kind of stops they did not get earlier in the season against Miami, Tampa or Dallas.

Going forward, the takeaways are the x-factor, as those can quickly change the dynamic of any game and have been a big reason why the Patriots have been able to pull away in the second half of many games and not had to sweat things out until the end like they did against Buffalo. But takeaways can be fickle and dry up in a hurry, especially against the best teams in the playoffs and that's why the overall team defensive play is the most promising piece of the Patriots' playoff hopes.