Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

The NFL provided another update to Pro Bowl voting on Thursday and the Patriots continue to be a popular team after the vote opened up to Twitter last week, as they've taken in the second-most fan votes overall and have a collection of players all in the top-10 at their positions.
David Andrews and Joe Cardona maintained their top spots for their positions as they held last week, while J.C. Jackson, Matthew Judon and Nick Folk all remained at second in theirs behind Trevon Diggs, T.J. Watt and Justin Tucker respectively.
Fans can continue to cast their votes on Twitter for one more week by using #ProBowlVote and including either the player's first and last name or their Twitter handle to vote. The Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 7:00 PM ET.
Here's a full list of Patriots in the top-10 of their position groups, with the only changes from last week being Shaq Mason falling from ninth to 10th and Damien Harris falling out of the top-10 for running backs, even after his impressive effort against the Bills, that included a 62-yard touchdown scamper.
- David Andrews - Center - 1st
- Joe Cardona - Long Snapper - 1st
- Matthew Judon - Outside Linebacker - 2nd
- Nick Folk - Kicker - 2nd
- J.C. Jackson - Cornerback - 2nd
- Jake Bailey - Punter - 3rd
- Jakob Johnson - Fullback - 6th
- Matthew Slater - Special Teams - 6th
- Devin McCourty - Free Safety - 8th
- Hunter Henry - Tight End - 9th
- Shaq Mason - Guard - 10th
- Gunner Olszewski - Return Specialist - 10th