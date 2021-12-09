Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

The NFL provided another update to Pro Bowl voting on Thursday and the Patriots continue to be a popular team after the vote opened up to Twitter last week, as they've taken in the second-most fan votes overall and have a collection of players all in the top-10 at their positions.

David Andrews and Joe Cardona maintained their top spots for their positions as they held last week, while J.C. Jackson, Matthew Judon and Nick Folk all remained at second in theirs behind Trevon Diggs, T.J. Watt and Justin Tucker respectively.