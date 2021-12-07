AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

The Patriots currently would receive the lone bye in the AFC but they also have played one additional game than the rest. Based on New England's strong conference record, even if the three other division leaders win in Week 14, the Patriots would retain the top seed. And while the Patriots control their destiny (win and earn the top seed), Buffalo is in the same position with regard to the division. If the Bills win out, they would take the top spot based on the division tiebreaker. A long way to go, but after sitting at 2-4 few would have predicted a seven-game winning streak propelling the Patriots to the top.