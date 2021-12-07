NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

The Chiefs kept on the winning track but it was another sloppy and less-than-inspiring offensive performance. After scoring on their first two possessions, the Chiefs became mired in a slew of penalties and drops, one of which turned into a Patrick Mahomes interception. Kansas City has now won five straight, and the defense continues to put up some impressive performances, but it's hard not to wonder if Mahomes and the offense will ever be right in 2021. … Speaking of things that are hard to explain, the Niners finding a way to lose in Seattle on Sunday is up there. The Niners looked dominant at times, racking up 23 first-half points and running over and through the hapless Seahawks. But Seattle had a 73-yard touchdown run on a fake punt, came up with a safety and forced three turnovers before knocking down a final potential touchdown pass. The Seahawks made their share of mistakes as well, particularly Gerald Everett, who fumbled at the Niners 2 with Seattle leading 30-23 in the final minutes. Too bad NBC chose to flex this one out of the Sunday night window because there haven't been many wilder games than this one. … Miami continues to work its way back from a 1-7 start and now hits the bye week at 6-7 after a win over the Giants. The Dolphins will return in Week 15 by hosting the Jets and very well could head to New Orleans at 7-7 with a chance to get above .500 with a win over the Saints. Somehow, Brian Flores has his team still sniffing around playoff contention and the season-finale with the Patriots could have postseason implications for both teams.