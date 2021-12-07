Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

That was a really fun [Monday night] game to watch. I've had this question in my mind for a few weeks now. Do you have a play selection breakdown for when N'Keal Harry is on the field? It seems as though it has to heavily favor the run. Didn't really matter last night, given the game plan, but isn't this something teams are eventually going to start keying off of? Will it really matter given how well the team can run the ball? He had some really good blocks last night for sure. Nathan Ellsworth

There's really no need to keep a breakdown of Harry's plays because all you need to do is watch any game to realize that, as you correctly point out, when he's on the field, it's almost always a running play. Every once in a while the offense might throw the ball when he's out there, but otherwise, yes, it's the worst-kept secret in the NFL. Opposing teams aren't eventually going to figure this out; they already know it. It's not a whole lot different than when fullback Jakob Johnson comes into the game, also a clear indication that, nine times out of 10, New England is going to run the ball. As long as the Patriots can continue to have success running the ball this way, though, I don't see them changing anything personnel-wise. Erik Scalavino

Hey, guys. Would you, please, give us some insights about how the sons of Bill are progressing as coaches and what are some of the positives you have seen from them, being closer to the team? What are some of their key responsibilities in their perspective roles as of now? Rosen Rashkov

This isn't as easy for us to evaluate as you might think. Yes, we work in the same building as the Patriots coaches, but our relative proximity to them doesn't really give us much further insight into their job performances. Obviously, older brother Steve Belichick (outside linebackers coach) is further along than younger brother Brian (safeties coach), and is often shown on television relaying defensive signals to the players. That would suggest that he's more involved in the game planning aspect of things, but it's impossible for us to say with any certainty exactly what their roles are. What can be inferred from the solid play of both of their respective position groups is that both Belichick boys are holding up their end of the coaching bargain. That's about the best you can ask of any assistant coach, especially ones as young and relatively inexperienced as they are. Erik Scalavino

Am I the only one who is worried about losing J.C. Jackson at the end of the year to free agency? Isn't this the last year of his contract or am I forgetting something? He's having another incredible year and I'm worried if we don't extend him that we won't be able to bid high enough to keep him around for the long term, and if that happens then I'm greatly concerned how our secondary will look and perform next year. I'm still focused on this year's run, but with every interception and fumble forced, his dollar value just keeps going up. Ryan Tondreau

Do the Patriots pay a very deserving J.C. Jackson? If not, what do they do with the secondary to cover up his absence?? Jan Szaro

Both of your concerns and points about Jackson's future are valid and well taken. The Patriots will have the option of designating Jackson their 2022 franchise player if they so choose, assuming they don't extend his contract prior to the end of this regular season. My guess is the team will continue to focus on the current season and allow the offseason business to take care of itself once we get into the next calendar year.