Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 07 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 13

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Dec 07, 2021 at 10:41 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-Frame-PDC (6)

The Patriots ran over the Bills on Monday night to the tune of 222 rushing yards on 46 attempts, while attempting just three passes. New England leaned into their jumbo package, featuring Michael Onwenu as a third tackle and fullback Jakob Johnson leading the way, not to mention some key blocks delivered by the always-willing wide receiver and tight end groups. On a gusty Buffalo night, the Patriots identified their plan and stuck with it, as they locked down their 35th winning season in franchise history with the victory.

Their approach was clear from the start of the contest when New England came out and ran the ball 10-straight times. It was power football at its finest, as New England exerted their will over the Bills defense, leaving the Mac Jones to attempt just three passes, the fewest since 1974. According to Next Gen Stats, their 94 percent run rate was the highest rate in the NFL in over 20 years.

"I think it was the whole team," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning when asked about the performances of the running backs. "The offensive line did a good job. They used Micah [Hyde] as a sixth lineman quite a bit. The tight ends and, obviously, the receivers were heavily involved in the running game, blocking for us or crack blocking on some of the perimeter plays, things like that. All the backs ran well; Rhamondre, Damien, and Brandon [Bolden] gave us a couple big runs there as well, especially the two-point play. He had another third-down conversion on a trap play. Those guys were productive. They ran hard. They ran with good pad level. They got some extra yards after contact."

Damien Harris' 64-yard touchdown was the key offensive play of the game, as Harris rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries and scored New England's only touchdown of the game. When he sustained a hamstring injury late in the first half, Rhamondre Stevenson took over the bulk of the carries, setting a career-high with 24. Although his final 3.3 yards-per-attempt average might not jump off the page, situationally Stevenson was the hammer that helped close the game out with a methodical third-quarter drive that ate up over eight minutes of clock, getting the Patriots into the fourth quarter where the Bills were forced to go against the wind in the final frame.

Harris' final carry of the game came on the first play of the third-quarter drive, as he got things rolling with an impressive 22-yard run. Stevenson then took over, with eight carries on the important drive, including gains of 11, 10 and six yards that helped set up Nick Folk's 34-yard field goal.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Patriots had Mac Jones under center on 93 percent of the snaps and used the jumbo package 61 percent of the time with condensed formations that averaged just 17.0 yards wide, the tightest average formation in the NFL since 2016 by over a full yard. And they just kept going to the well, at one point running the ball on 32 consecutive plays, the longest stretch of rushes over the last 40 seasons of football.

It was old-school power football at its most pure and, in classic Belichickian Patriots fashion, there was no concern for stats, appearances or playing time. It was all about getting a huge win over a divisional foe on the road. As always, the Patriots did what needed to be done and it came against one of the more highly regarded defenses in the NFL. Coming in, the Bills defense ranked 5th in rushing yards, having allowed over 100 rushing yards just three times. They also came in at 4th in rushing defense DVOA.

Related Links

Overall, it was an unconventional evening for the Patriots but they adapted and once again executed the gameplan that the coaches thought would give them the best chance to win and because of it, there is plenty to digest from the performance. It's also a good sign moving into December and January that the rushing attack is looking potent.

"Obviously, it's satisfying to win and beat a good team like Buffalo in Buffalo," said Belichick. "That's over with, and it's time to turn the page and move onto Indianapolis. That's what we'll do, but I thought the team played well, not perfect, and, again, against a good team. Buffalo certainly gives you some problems in all three phases of the game."

Related Content

news

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

The free agent addition is continuing to stack success every week as he's carved out an important role in the Patriots offense.
news

It's all starting to click for the Patriots defense

Coming off a four-interception performance, the Patriots defense is rounding into their complementary form.
news

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Here are the three key elements that stood out from the Patriots impressive offensive performance against the Browns.
news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.
news

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

After getting back to 4-4, the Patriots are firmly planted in the middle of a competitive conference without much clarity as they round the season's halfway point.
news

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

After their first home win of the season, the Patriots' new-look team is starting to get some of their biggest issues fixed.
news

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Despite a disappointing overtime loss, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense showed they can make all the plays, they just have to string it all together for 60 minutes.
news

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Through five games, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense are starting to make strides and find their identity.
news

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

The performances of the Patriots red zone offense and defense were key against the Bucs, as New England showed growth in an area of weakness.
news

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Replacing captain and all-everything running back James White would be no easy task.
news

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Third down always plays a critical role in the outcome, and the Patriots performance on the important down against the Jets shows their strengths and where they need to improve on both sides of the ball.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/7

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Announce Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Robert Kraft presents Patriot Lawrence Guy as the nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Bill Belichick 12/7: "Good to see our team perform well and get a win in the division"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 14-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and others address the media following the week 13 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021

Devin McCourty 12/6: "That's a team performance"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Monday, December 6, 2021
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising