Patriots Pro Bowl voting update

Dec 02, 2021
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

With Pro Bowl voting opening up to Twitter, the NFL provided another update to the current tallies and the Patriots continue to be well-represented with David Andrews, J.C. Jackson and Joe Cardona still at or near the top of their respective position groups after establishing an early lead in the first voting update. Matthew Judon and Nick Folk are making a push as well, coming in at second at their positions.

Seven other Patriots have currently cracked the top-10 for their positions and now fans can now help their cause on social media by voting directly for their favorite players via Twitter by using #ProBowlVote and including either the player's first and last name, or their Twitter handle to vote.

Here's a full list of Patriots that have cracked the top-10 of their position groups:

  • David Andrews - Center - 1st
  • Joe Cardona - Long Snapper - 1st
  • Matthew Judon - Outside Linebacker - 2nd
  • Nick Folk - Kicker - 2nd
  • J.C. Jackson - Cornerback - 2nd
  • Jake Bailey - Punter - 3rd
  • Jakob Johnson - Fullback - 6th
  • Devin McCourty - Free Safety - 8th
  • Shaq Mason - Guard - 9th
  • Hunter Henry - Tight End - 9th
  • Damien Harris - Running Back - 10th
  • Gunner Olszewski - Return Specialist - 10th

