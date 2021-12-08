Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The New England Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall, their 24th winning season in the 28 years of ownership under Robert Kraft and the 20th winning season in the 22 seasons under head coach Bill Belichick.
The Patriots seven-game winning streak is the longest in the NFL this season. In addition, the Patriots have the best conference record at 7-1, third-best defense, the best point differential at +150, have allowed an NFL-low of 15.4 points per game and are tied for second with 26 total takeaways.
PATRIOTS HAVE 15 WINNING STREAKS OF 6 OR MORE GAMES SINCE 2001
The Patriots have won seven straight games and now have 15 winning streaks of six or more games in a season since 2001, the most in the NFL.
PATRIOTS EARN 35TH WINNING SEASON
The Patriots have 35 seasons since the 1970 merger in which the team has finished above .500, second only to the Pittsburgh Steelers (37). New England also had 19 consecutive winning seasons from 2001-19, the second-longest streak in NFL history.
BILL BELICHICK SECURES 21ST WINNING SEASON AS A HEAD COACH
Bill Belichick secured his 21st winning season as a head coach, including his 20th winning season as the head coach of the Patriots.
TEAM NOTES FOLLOWING WIN OVER BILLS
TALE OF THE TAPE (AT THE BYE)
|2021 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|Record
|9-4
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|Total Yards Gained
|4,505
|Total Offense (Rank)
|346.5 (18)
|Rush Offense
|123.5 (11)
|Pass Offense
|223.0 (19)
|Points Per Game
|26.9 (8)
|Total Yards Allowed
|4.030
|Total Defense (Rank)
|310.0 (3)
|Rush Defense
|114.5(19)
|Pass Defense
|195.5 (3)
|Points Allowed/Game
|15.4 (1)
|Possession Avg.
|30:47
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|24/204
|Sacks Made/Yards
|32/222
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|36
|Penalties Against/Yards
|73/666
|Punts/Avg.
|42/45.2
|Turnover Differential
|+10 (3)
REMAINING PATRIOTS SCHEDULE
- Sat., Dec. 18 at Indianapolis 8:20 p.m. NFLN
- Sun., Dec. 26 Buffalo 1:00 p.m. CBS*
- Sun., Jan. 2 Jacksonville 1:00 p.m. CBS*
- Sun., Jan. 9 at Miami 1:00 p.m. CBS*
*Game time and network subject to change
AFC EAST STANDINGS
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT.
|PF
|PA
|NEW ENGLAND
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|BUFFALO BILLS
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|336
|196
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|NEW YORK JETS
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|217
|367
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
6
The Patriots opened and then will close the season with Miami, marking the sixth time in team history that the team will open and close the season against the same opponent. It also happened in 2003 and 2013 against Buffalo, 1974 and 1987 against Miami and 1981 against the Baltimore Colts.
9
The Patriots have finished in top 10 in fewest points allowed in each of the last nine seasons, which is the longest current streak. The last team to do that in 9 or more consecutive seasons is Tampa Bay (10 straight from 1996 to 2005).
12.5
Gunner Olszewski is second in the NFL with an 12.5-yard punt return average. He led the NFL with a 17.13-yard average in 2020.
19
Mac Jones completed 19 straight passes vs. Tampa Bay on Oct. 3, tied with Tom Brady for the longest streak in Patriots history.
19
The Patriots went 19 straight seasons (2001-19) without being swept in a series by a division opponent, the longest such streak since the 1970 NFL merger.
24
J.C. Jackson (24) leads the NFL in interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018.
33
K Nick Folk leads the NFL with 33 field goals in 2021 to tie his career-high. He also had 33 field goal sin 2013 with the NY Jets.
36
Folk made a franchise-record 36 straight field goals, tied for the sixth longest in NFL history.
51
Folk's 51-yard field goal at N.Y. Jets (11/09/20) and his 50-yarder vs. Arizona (11/29/20) are the longest game-winning field goals as time expired in Patriots history. The previous long was 48 yards by Adam Vinatieri in Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams.
70
Mac Jones (74.4) and (73.3) completed over 70 percent of his passes in his first two games and became the first NFL quarterback to start his career with two 70-plus completion games.
99
The Patriots have gone 99 straight games (regular and postseason) scoring in the first half, an NFL record. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11).
105-3
The Patriots are 105-3 all-time at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime.
+150
The Patriots lead the NFL with a +150 point differential in 2021. Buffalo is second with +140 point differential.
2,489
The Patriots have 2,489 total touchdowns since 1960, tied with the LA Chargers for the third-most since that time behind Dallas (2,519) and Green Bay (2,492).
2,869
Mac Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks with 2,869 passing yards through the first 13 weeks.