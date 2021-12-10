Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

From the top, fans will have spectacular views of the field, Patriot Place, and more. In the fall, fans can add foliage to that list, as well.

"Gillette Stadium's iconic lighthouse will undergo a major transformation to become accessible to fans and be available for private events," said Ferron. "The 22,000 square feet of HD video board space in the north end zone will be nearly double the size of the south end zone video board, which was installed earlier this year."

Glass-enclosed hospitality and function spaces, boasting 75,000-square feet of incremental indoor space, will be a defining feature of the north end of the stadium. A portion of this new space will connect the East and West Putnam Clubs, the East and West Dell Technologies Suites and the upper concourse, providing all levels of the stadium with 360-degree connectivity, a feature that is currently only available on the main concourse.