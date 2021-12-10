Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 10, 2021 at 08:15 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

The new year is a time to commit to changes, and as it turns out, that goes for Gillette Stadium, as well.

Starting in early 2022, the Kraft family will invest heavily into transforming the north end of the stadium, including the installation of the largest outdoor high-definition stadium video board in the country, new hospitality and function spaces, a re-envisioned plaza, enhancements to the Gillette Stadium lighthouse, and more.

It'll be 20 years since the stadium first opened its doors in 2002. While it's become a beloved home to Patriots fans in those years, every home needs a renovation or two occasionally. This project is the most significant undertaking since Gillette Stadium was constructed, but despite this, it is expected to be complete by the start of the 2023 NFL season.

"The Kraft family has kept the Gillette Stadium fan experience ahead of the constantly changing landscape with continued improvements, additions and renovations over the past 20 years," said Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "This renovation project, coupled with other recent enhancements, will continue to set Gillette Stadium apart from other venues."

While a new video board was installed in the south end zone in 2021, the north end zone will take the game day presentation experience to the next level. A 370' x 60', curved radius HD board will be installed in the north end zone, making it the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country. From replays to fan cam moments, this new board will elevate the game day experience for fans.

Behind the new video board will be a reimagined Gillette Stadium staple. Since the stadium's opening, the lighthouse and the bridge in the north end zone have been unique to game days in Foxborough. Soon, fans will be able to ascend to the top of a 218-feet high lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck.

From the top, fans will have spectacular views of the field, Patriot Place, and more. In the fall, fans can add foliage to that list, as well.

"Gillette Stadium's iconic lighthouse will undergo a major transformation to become accessible to fans and be available for private events," said Ferron. "The 22,000 square feet of HD video board space in the north end zone will be nearly double the size of the south end zone video board, which was installed earlier this year."

Glass-enclosed hospitality and function spaces, boasting 75,000-square feet of incremental indoor space, will be a defining feature of the north end of the stadium. A portion of this new space will connect the East and West Putnam Clubs, the East and West Dell Technologies Suites and the upper concourse, providing all levels of the stadium with 360-degree connectivity, a feature that is currently only available on the main concourse.

The north entrance to Gillette Stadium, which is adjacent to the Patriots Pro Shop, the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies and the grand staircase to Patriot Place will undergo an entire revamp. The current event-day gates will be relocated and reimagined, creating space for more fan activations in the plaza and improving the entry experience for all guests.

The entire construction project, like Gillette Stadium's original build, will be privately funded by the Kraft family. The investment is a commitment to the fans who enter Gillette Stadium's gates for every event day and the ever-changing landscape of sports and entertainment.

The renovation follows many recent enhancements to Gillette Stadium including the addition of communal spaces like the Optum Field Lounge, the Encore Terrace, the Cross Insurance Pavilion & Business Center, as well as 2021's major upgrades to the south end zone with a new 70 percent larger video board and enhanced concessions and merchandise operations.

More details about the project remain in development, but the Kraft family, as well as the Patriots and Revolution organizations are excited to see the Gillette Stadium renovations.

"We are thrilled to break ground on the most dramatic site improvements to date," said Ferron. "This project readies Gillette Stadium for the next 20 years."

