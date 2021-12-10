Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 10, 2021 at 08:15 AM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Beginning in early 2022, construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 will begin in the north end of the stadium. This project will feature a completely reimagined plaza leading into the stadium, including a new and enhanced lighthouse. Inside the stadium, there will be a prominent new HD video board as well as new and improved concession locations and other fan amenities. In Gillette Stadium's first 20 years, the Kraft family invested more than $300 million on stadium enhancements. This new project, including the south end zone improvements made last offseason, will total an additional $225 million investment, which reflects the family's continued commitment to the Gillette Stadium fan experience for the next 20 years. The construction is scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 NFL season.

The transformation of the north end of Gillette Stadium will be defined by 75,000-square feet of glass-enclosed year-round hospitality and function spaces that bridge the gap between the East and West Putnam Clubs, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels and the upper concourse. All levels of the stadium will have 360-degree connectivity, a feature that is currently only available on the main concourse.

In addition, the renovation will include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country, measuring 370' x 60'. The 22,200 square feet of video board space will be nearly double the size of the new south end zone video board. The curved radius HD video board will provide game action, replays, statistics and fantasy football updates.

The architectural bridge and lighthouse have served as the stadium's signature view. This new development will feature a much bigger, more prominent lighthouse, standing 218-feet high, complete with a 360-degree observation deck at the top, providing sweeping views of the stadium, the game field, Patriot Place and beyond. This one-of-a-kind observation deck will be accessible to fans visiting Gillette Stadium year-round and available for private events.

The fan entrance into the north end of Gillette Stadium will also be revitalized. Plans for this area include relocating the entry gates to create a new fan-activation area upon entry to the lower plaza. A landscaped staircase will lead guests up to the main concourse, where fans will have a view of the field looking toward the south end zone video board and the New England Patriots' six Super Bowl banners.

After privately financing the construction of Gillette Stadium, the Kraft family has continually re-invested in stadium improvements to keep the fan experience ahead of the ever-evolving sports and entertainment industry trends. Some of the most notable additions in recent years were communal fan gathering spaces, including the Optum Field Lounge, the Encore Terrace and the Cross Insurance Pavilion & Business Center. There have been numerous other enhancements made, including the addition of ribbon boards, video boards, WiFi and innovative concession upgrades. In 2021, the south end of Gillette Stadium underwent significant renovations which incorporated a modern and more streamlined concession area on the main concourse and a new, higher-definition video board that is 70 percent larger than the one it replaced.

More details and images will be shared as plans are finalized in the coming months.

