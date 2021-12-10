Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

In addition, the renovation will include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country, measuring 370' x 60'. The 22,200 square feet of video board space will be nearly double the size of the new south end zone video board. The curved radius HD video board will provide game action, replays, statistics and fantasy football updates.

The architectural bridge and lighthouse have served as the stadium's signature view. This new development will feature a much bigger, more prominent lighthouse, standing 218-feet high, complete with a 360-degree observation deck at the top, providing sweeping views of the stadium, the game field, Patriot Place and beyond. This one-of-a-kind observation deck will be accessible to fans visiting Gillette Stadium year-round and available for private events.

The fan entrance into the north end of Gillette Stadium will also be revitalized. Plans for this area include relocating the entry gates to create a new fan-activation area upon entry to the lower plaza. A landscaped staircase will lead guests up to the main concourse, where fans will have a view of the field looking toward the south end zone video board and the New England Patriots' six Super Bowl banners.

After privately financing the construction of Gillette Stadium, the Kraft family has continually re-invested in stadium improvements to keep the fan experience ahead of the ever-evolving sports and entertainment industry trends. Some of the most notable additions in recent years were communal fan gathering spaces, including the Optum Field Lounge, the Encore Terrace and the Cross Insurance Pavilion & Business Center. There have been numerous other enhancements made, including the addition of ribbon boards, video boards, WiFi and innovative concession upgrades. In 2021, the south end of Gillette Stadium underwent significant renovations which incorporated a modern and more streamlined concession area on the main concourse and a new, higher-definition video board that is 70 percent larger than the one it replaced.