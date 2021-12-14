Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Since throwback helmets are once again being allowed, is there any chance to see the original 1960 helmet? I know it was only for the one year but many fans probably never seen them before. What are your thoughts? -Michael Hall

Michael, I'm a fan of all helmets and uniforms being incorporated into the rotation, including three different helmets between the current, the Pat Patriot and then one you're referring to. Likewise I think that a 70's throwback uniform, a 90's throwback and of course, the dynasty jersey that was worn from 2000-2019 should all be used on a regular basis. I love how the Chargers do it, with a variety of uniforms that can be mixed and matched whenever they want. Nostalgia is such an important part of this game and I think the more you can play into that for the fans, the better. Plus they would reward the team by buying a bunch of different jerseys at the Pro Shop! -Mike Dussault

Thanks for your coverage of this fascinating season. I have a question about Coach Belichick and when he will eventually retire (but I want to make clear that I don't want to see him go any time soon). Coach always says that he does what is in the best interest of the team. But how far is he motivated by personal achievement, to become the 'winningest' coach? Would he leave whenever he felt he couldn't coach at the highest level, or do you think he is determined to overtake Don Shula before he hangs up his whistle? Or to win another Superbowl without Brady? Hopefully, his own ambition and the team interest will coincide but I wonder how far he does covet these personal milestones. -Alan McMillan

The thing I've always admired about coach Belichick's approach is how focused he in on the short term, simply having good days, one by one and stacking them up. So we've never really heard him speak publicly about long-term goals though there's plenty of speculation about what various records would mean to him and how badly he's pursuing them.

Maybe I'm oversimplifying it, but I see a coach who has reinvigorated his team this season and, while working directly with two of his kids, is back around atop the NFL now and I think he's really just embracing the moment. A year after the 7-9 2020 season, the Patriots look like they'll contend for a while once again and I think that will motivate Belichick to keep it going. He's often spoke with admiration for how the 49ers went from Montana to Young and I think he plans on keeping the Patriots competitive as long as he's around. ­-Mike Dussault

Hey guys. Could you please explain to me why so many people feel that Mac Jones fell to the Patriots at 15 because he is a "low ceiling" QB do to his lack of mobility/running skills? Outside of one Super Bowl for Patrick Mahomes, what have all these super-athletic QB's accomplished? Has Lamar Jackson even won a playoff game yet? As far as I'm concerned, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers (both old-school pocket passers) are still the best in the game, and I'm thankful that the Patriots selected "low-ceiling" Mac Jones after all the other knucklehead teams passed him up. They'll be eating our dust for years!-James Loveland

There's no question that the league is enamored of athleticism and improv ability at the quarterback position and undervalues smarts and accuracy, but few quarterbacks have the fortune to land with an established system and coaching staff that know exactly what to do with them. Lesser teams and coaches need to rely on their rookies to make plays happen, their jobs usually depend on it. But here in New England, Josh McDaniels has been able to do whatever he needs to do with Mac Jones, whether it's asking him to only throw three passes or to simply avoiding making any game-changing mistakes.

Would Mac get the same kind of chance in Jacksonville or Chicago? Probably not, though it's worth pointing out that he has seen plenty of adversity throughout this season, especially with the number of hits he took early on.