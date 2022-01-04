NFL Notes: Mission accomplished for Patriots

It was a long time ago but with the playoffs on the horizon it's worth revisiting. Back in August when the Patriots practiced in Philly with the Eagles, it was hard not to notice the precision that first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni instilled in his team. The Eagles favored shorter practices with little time wasted between periods, the latter being a trait Belichick's training camps have always featured. The teams got their work in with very little wasted time. While it's hard to determine how successful a team will be based on practices, Sirianni looked like a coach with a plan and seeing the Eagles (9-7) in the playoff hunt despite a limited roster reminded me of those early positive impressions. … The Cowboys just can't seem to embrace the role of favorites. After demolishing Washington and reestablishing itself as a contender, Dallas laid an egg at home against a reeling Cardinals team. On the flip side, give Arizona's Kyler Murray credit for continuing to own Dallas and proving he can win a big game without DeAndre Hopkins. Including high school and college, Murray is now 8-0 at AT&T Stadium. … I'm old enough to remember when field goals weren't considered to be on par with turnovers but that seems like a long time ago. Teams are more and more reluctant to take three points in virtually any situation, and Zac Taylor in Cincinnati is the latest example. The Bengals and Chiefs were tied with less than a minute left and Cincy faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Instead of kicking the field goal to take a 34-31 lead, Taylor went for it not once but twice. Both times they were stopped but were bailed out by penalties, first offsetting calls to replay the down, then a call on KC that created first-and-goal. At that point Taylor took a knee to run the clock down and finally kicked it to win the game as time expired. Understanding the fact that Patrick Mahomes would have had a chance to tie with roughly 40 seconds to go, wouldn't that be better than risking getting stopped and not getting to OT at all? It was a reckless decision that put his team in unnecessary danger.