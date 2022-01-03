Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Jan 03 - 03:30 PM | Tue Jan 04 - 11:55 AM

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Jan 03, 2022 at 03:43 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20220103_DMAC_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

A day after clinching a playoff spot, Patriots captain Devin McCourty spoke with the media, excited to have punched a post-season ticket after missing out in 2020, but keeping the focus on a tough upcoming divisional battle against Miami.

"I'd be lying if I said coming into this year that it wasn't a goal and an expectation to be playing in the playoffs," said McCourty. "And not to say that it was going to be easy, obviously you guys have watched the season, it hasn't been easy at all. I think for this team it was something that we set out to do and we expected to do it with the guys we had here, the talent we have, the work ethic we have."

As a long-time veteran, McCourty knows what to expect in two weeks, but first, he sees Miami as an excellent proving ground for a Patriots team that lost a one-point battle in the season opener earlier this season.

"We've got opportunities right now this week to start that mentality and prepare that way so when we get into the playoffs we know what it feels like," said McCourty. "Obviously Miami is a tough team, they beat us earlier this year. It's always hard to play division opponents. We're going to get a good taste of what that playoff game is going to be like."

Coming off a big win over the Jaguars, one of their most impressive team performances of the season, McCourty knows it must continue or the season will come to an abrupt end.

"It's key for us this time of the year, you want to just be playing your best football," said McCourty. "Now we're at the point where if you don't prepare well that week and the game doesn't go well, that's it. That's the end of your season.

"If we want to be a good football team down the stretch it has to be consistency, we have to bring that every day, and like I said, this will be a great opportunity for us to see what that looks like going against an opponent that knows us well."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Belichick ready to ring in New Year against Jacksonville

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are prepared for whatever Jaguars team shows up in Foxborough on Sunday.
news

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

With the chance to break 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns, Damien Harris has had a breakout year for the Patriots in 2021.
news

Mac locked on hometown Jaguars

Despite the Patriots second two-game losing streak of the season, their rookie quarterback is staying focused solely on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

A day after the football legend passed away, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his importance to the game in perspective.
news

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator expressed no concerns about his quarterback hitting the rookie wall, as they look to finish strong and seal up a playoff berth.
news

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

A day after a disappointing loss, Patriots captain Matthew Slater laid out what his team needs to do with two games to go.
news

Notebook: Pats balancing Christmas holiday with a huge game

The Patriots are balancing an important holiday and a major divisional clash this week.
news

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

From undrafted to the Pro Bowl, J.C. Jackson has made the most of his opportunities.
news

Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo

The 12-year veteran on getting his team ready for another big AFC East battle against the Buffalo Bills.
news

McDaniels starting fresh on Bills gameplan

After seeing their divisional rival just a few weeks ago, Josh McDaniels is putting together a new gameplan from scratch.
news

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

On Monday the Patriots quickly turned the page from the loss to the Colts, to a huge AFC East matchup against the Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jaguars presented by CarMax

Pats headed back to playoffs

Breaking down Mac Jones' big game vs. Jacksonville

NFL Announces Week 18 Schedule Changes; New England to Face Miami at 4:25 PM on Sunday

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty on clinching the playoffs 1/3: "It's why we play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on January 3, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/3: "It's always a great feeling to make it to the playoffs"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy 1/3: "We hold each other to a high standard here"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Inside the Locker Room After Win Over Jaguars

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 50-10 week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear Bill Belichick's speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Bill Belichick 1/3: "The fact that we are one of the playoff teams is part of the goal"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his video conference call on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy: Patriots 'not done' after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy says Patriots are "not done" after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising