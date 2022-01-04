Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

Jan 04, 2022 at 10:42 AM
NFL

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 18.

AFC

CLINCHED (5 of 7):

  • Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title
  • Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
  • Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title
  • Buffalo Bills – playoff berth
  • New England Patriots – playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win OR
  2. NE loss OR
  3. BUF tie + NE tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Cincinnati clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
  2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win or tie OR
  2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
  3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC)

Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. LV win OR
  2. LV tie + IND loss OR
  3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAC win or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
  2. NE tie + BUF loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. TEN win OR
  2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
  3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win

NFC

CLINCHED (6 of 7):

  • Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage
  • Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
  • Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
  • Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
  • Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:

  1. ARI win + LAR loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. ARI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO win + SF loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win or tie OR

NO loss or tie

