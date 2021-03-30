Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 31 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Mar 30, 2021 at 05:10 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

helmets-field-silverman-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England's newest players might be able to suit up in their new gear as soon as mid-April. According to a report from today's virtual NFL annual meeting, all clubs can begin their formal offseason workout programs on Monday, April 19. Normally, teams with new head coaches are allowed a two-week head-start, but apparently, that concession is not being granted this year.

You may recall that last spring, amidst the pandemic-related shutdowns worldwide, NFL teams were forced to conduct all their usual offseason workouts on a remote basis, until training camps opened in August. It remains to be seen just how the structure of this year's offseason will change, if at all, from last year, as many locations remain in various phases of restrictions due to the health crisis.

With so many new faces having been added to New England's roster during this month's free agent signing period, head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff are no doubt anxious to start working with their reworked roster as much and as soon as possible. If details are ironed out soon, the Patriots could have an opportunity this year that was taken away in 2020 due to the pandemic – the chance to work in person and on the field with the players before training camps open in late summer.

Related Links

nfl_shield_20099649275.jpg

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

READ STORY

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Lawrence Guy coming back to Patriots

A veteran Patriots captain and the anchor of the defensive front is reportedly on his way back to New England.
news

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

A week into free agency a valuable leader is reportedly returning to the Patriots offensive backfield.
news

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

Patriots owner Robert Kraft talked to MMQB and FMIA about the Patriots thought process heading into free agency.
news

Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

Another linebacker is reportedly joining the Patriots in free agency.
news

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

According to a report from ESPN, the Patriots have locked up a multi-time captain on a four-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Coming off a career-best season, the Patriots are reportedly welcoming back their kicker from 2020.
news

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

The Patriots continued to reportedly add to their defensive front, this time with a former Packers defensive tackle.
news

Report: Patriots trade Ryan Izzo to Texans

After reportedly acquiring two tight ends in free agency, NFL Network reports that Ryan Izzo is on the move to Houston.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

After a season in Miami, the Patriots are reportedly bringing Kyle Van Noy back to New England.
news

Report: Cody Davis returning to Patriots

Special teams ace Cody Davis is returning to the Patriots on a two-year deal according to a social media post featuring his son.

Latest News

Patriots Re-Sign DL Lawrence Guy

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

A new No. 63: Teresa Andruzzi makes high school football debut

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.

Trent Brown Press Conference 3/24: 'Wherever I am needed that's where I'll play'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Nelson Agholor Press Conference 3/24: 'On the field I give myself and my teammates a great opportunity'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising