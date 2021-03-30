Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

You may recall that last spring, amidst the pandemic-related shutdowns worldwide, NFL teams were forced to conduct all their usual offseason workouts on a remote basis, until training camps opened in August. It remains to be seen just how the structure of this year's offseason will change, if at all, from last year, as many locations remain in various phases of restrictions due to the health crisis.

With so many new faces having been added to New England's roster during this month's free agent signing period, head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff are no doubt anxious to start working with their reworked roster as much and as soon as possible. If details are ironed out soon, the Patriots could have an opportunity this year that was taken away in 2020 due to the pandemic – the chance to work in person and on the field with the players before training camps open in late summer.