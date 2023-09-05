NFL Notes: Some passing thoughts before Pats kickoff

It's been an eventful week in Foxborough, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position. And by the looks of things the excitement may just be getting started.

Bill Belichick kicked things off by waiving backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, only to watch him clear waivers and re-sign to the practice squad. It was a calculated risk that turned out fine on the surface, but it's apparent that the coach would like to see more behind Mac Jones in the quarterback room.

That's when Matt Corral entered the picture. The second-year quarterback out of Ole Miss was released by Carolina a day after initially making the Panthers roster. Belichick promptly claimed him off waivers, putting him on the Patriots 53-man roster for at least the first three weeks of the season. Meanwhile, Zappe could theoretically be elevated from the practice squad three times to serve as Jones' backup while Corral gets up to speed on the Patriots offensive system. That's how I expect things to unfold Sunday when the Eagles visit Foxborough to open the season – Zappe elevated to the roster as the backup with Corral inactive.

Corral possesses an intriguing skill set with a solid arm coupled with above-average mobility and running ability. Many draft experts felt he had first-round ability coming out of Ole Miss but some maturity issues – both in high school and mostly early in his time in Oxford – led to him dropping to the third round. A Lisfranc tear in his left foot suffered last summer against the Patriots cost him his entire rookie season, but he took part fully in the Panthers preseason and will occupy a roster spot.

On paper I love the move. Corral offers more upside at the position and with some time to develop could enter into the quarterback fray alongside Jones. While not in the dynamic runner category of Lamar Jackson, Corral does have dual-threat qualities that give him room to grow.

However, there is some risk attached to the entirety of the last week-plus. Zappe was likely surprised by the move and it would be understandable if he felt alienated by the addition of another young quarterback. At the time of his release, many felt Zappe didn't have the experience to serve as Jones' top backup and reported the Patriots were looking for a veteran. Instead, Corral was brought aboard.

Now, if something happens to Jones early in the season Belichick's options would be plugging in a potentially disgruntled Zappe or a learning-on-the-fly Corral. That's not ideal for anyone.

Meanwhile, the offensive line still has 10 members on the current roster with no surefire options to man the right tackle spot. Health uncertainty at both guard spots also exists. That could lead to some pass protection issues early on, which could further cloud the quarterback situation should an injury occur.

But adding and developing quarterbacks is good business and it's the main reason I'm in favor of adding Corral. Most of the talk has been about him being an upgrade physically over Zappe as the backup, but in fairness his skillset exceeds Jones' as well. He lacks Jones' consistency and experience at the moment, but after some time in the program that could change.