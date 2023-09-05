Unfiltered Mailbag: What's the Biggest Reason for Optimism for the Patriots This Season? 

Q: It's been reported that Bailey Zappe had several teams offer to have him on their practice squad. Do players have a choice? - Jillian W

The answer to this question is yes, players have a choice regarding which practice squad they join. Unless designated as a protected practice squad player, players on the practice squad are also essentially free agents, free to sign to any 53-man roster at any time (has to be a 53). But players with fewer than four accrued seasons who are subject to waivers cannot control if they're claimed. In Zappe's case, he cleared waivers and chose to sign to the Patriots practice squad. In Corral's case, he was claimed off waivers, so he had to come to New England.

Reports indicate that Zappe had multiple offers to join other team's practice squads. However, it makes sense that Zappe decided to return to the Patriots. He has spent the entire offseason and training camp in Bill O'Brien's offense. Rather than trying to learn a whole new playbook to compete for a roster spot, he's staying in a familiar place. Every other team in the league kept at least two quarterbacks, so, at best, he's QB3 on another team's depth chart. He has the inside track to QB2 in New England and knows Mac is in a prove-it year. As we saw last season, an opportunity can arise quickly. Although my guess is he'll remain on the practice squad for the time being, one would think that Zappe is in line for a game-day elevation to back up Mac in Week 1. It seems far-fetched that Corral would be ready to serve as the backup with only a few practices in New England.

Q: The Patriots have Sidy Sow, a guard in college, lining up at tackle. Riley Reiff, a tackle in his NFL career, is lining up at guard. What is the logic behind these guys swapping positions? - Tim G

The Patriots reportedly viewed Sow as a potential tackle option after they drafted him in the fourth round last April. At nearly 6-foot-5, Sow has 33 ⅝-inch arms and registered a 9.03 out of ten relative athletic score (RAS) as a tackle. He has the length and athletic profile to play tackle in the NFL. With the Patriots needing OTs, it explains why they're developing Sow there. His footwork, which has led to a short corner and poor pad level, is a work in progress. If he can improve his angles and pass-set technique, Sow has the physical tools to make it as a tackle. He might be forced into the lineup as a rookie, but Sow would be better off as a long-term project to get his footing at a new position.

As for Reiff, who is now out at least four games on in-season injured reserve, it was clear from the spring to early training camp that his foot speed/range at tackle was an issue. Reiff has trouble protecting his edge, and it was especially obvious when he faced a great speed rusher in Josh Uche. At guard, Reiff is playing in a phone booth, where he can rely more on his experience and ruggedness rather than athleticism. Honestly, even with the move inside, I'm still worried about Reiff.

Q: Will we ever see Pop Douglas and Marcus Jones on the field together as receivers? It would be a matchup nightmare for defenses. - Jim W

Putting two explosive playmakers like Pop and Jones on the field together is an enticing personnel package. However, we've been given zero indication that Marcus Jones will play offense this season. Now, that could always change, especially if the offense is searching for big plays. But the Patriots seem set on developing Jones at his preferred position as a cornerback while he'll still be the primary punt returner in year two (and maybe kickoffs, too). My read on his usage offensively as a rookie is that they were desperate to find explosive plays, so they opened up a Marcus Jones package. They could take a similar approach this season or shock most reporters by unleashing Jones on offense, but I'm not expecting to see him there.

Q: Hypothetically, what would a trade look like if the Patriots made a trade for Chris Jones or Mike Evans? - @chickenuruu

First, I'd be absolutely stunned if the Chiefs traded Chris Jones. There seems to be a middle ground in those negotiations, and their win-now window takes a massive hit without him in their defense. It would also take a huge haul to facilitate a trade, likely a first-rounder plus another pick and maybe a replacement player on the D-Line. Far fetched trade for all sides there.

As for Evans, there have been rumblings that he might be available all offseason. Evans is 30 years old, has a massive contract, and Tampa is in a post-Brady reboot themselves. However, his age and contract situation are similar to DeAndre Hopkins's market this offseason. Evans is more durable than D-Hop, but I wouldn't expect a huge market, especially with a $13 million cap hit in 2023. The Bucs would get a fifth-round compensatory pick for Evans if he walks in free agency next offseason, so maybe a third or fourth-rounder? It sounds like a no-brainer for the Patriots, but they'll have to pay his 2023 salary, and Evans wants an extension. I don't see it happening.

Q: Considering the fact that there haven't been many changes to the unit, should we expect the special teams to be better this year? - @ElLichaTW