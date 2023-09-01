Film Review: What Could Reported Additions of QB Matt Corral, WR Jalen Reagor Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Although those plays will have you talking yourself into Corral, he really struggles with his accuracy while throwing to receivers who are on the move. In the first clip, Corral correctly reads out a double post-cross concept to throw the crosser, but the pass sails over the tight end's head. He makes the right read off the bootleg action in the next clip but throws well behind his receiver.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien now has a developmental quarterback prospect to work with who has a higher ceiling than the other backup options on New England's roster. If O'Brien can fix Corral's mechanics to make him a more consistent downfield thrower, it's an intriguing lottery ticket and one the Pats should be taking.

The Patriots should be taking these fliers because they already have a "you know what you're getting" backup with Zappe, and even Mac Jones is more point guard/distributor than a playmaker. Still, Corral has a long way to go, and although there might be more upside, Corral might not even be the active backup on game day for the first few weeks.

Despite his struggles in training camp, Zappe had all spring and summer in O'Brien's system, while the coaching staff will need to get Corral acclimated before he's ready to back up Mac.

PATRIOTS ADD WR JALEN REAGOR TO PRACTICE SQUAD

The other move the Patriots made was filling out their practice squad by reportedly signing former first-round wideout Jalen Reagor.

Like Corral, Reagor initially made the Vikings 53-man roster, but Minnesota signed running back Myles Gaskin and offensive lineman David Quessenbery on Wednesday. To make room for the two veteran additions, Minnesota waived Reagor. After clearing waivers, the speedy wideout reportedly reached an agreement with the Patriots to join the practice squad. According to reports, Reagor is a candidate to be promoted to play in Week 1.