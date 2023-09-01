Reports: Patriots rounding out roster with quarterback, receiver 

Corral to Back Up?

When the Patriots cut Bailey Zappe on Tuesday indications seemed that the team would be in the market for another backup quarterback, likely a veteran with some experience, and on Thursday it appears they pounced when Carolina released their 2022 third-rounder Matt Corral.

Ironically, Corral missed all of his rookie season after suffering a lisfranc injury against the Patriots last preseason. Now, it looks like he'll return to where his 2022 went off track.

Corral is undersized but has a strong arm and all kinds of smarts and leadership traits that made him one of the top quarterback prospects in last year's draft. With almost no NFL experience he's still a raw player that will likely need time to adapt in a number of areas. In that regard, he's an interesting choice compared to Zappe, who gained NFL experience last year and already had a full offseason in the offense.

Corral has high-level traits but has seen his development stuck in neutral due to subpar weaponry around him in college and then the injury bug that hit him just as he was starting his pro career. He went 28-of-47 for 249 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and five sacks this preseason, a 64.9 rating.

Coral is a developmental flier with some skill to work with at the most important position in the game, but he's a far cry from an experienced veteran like Colt McCoy or Carson Wentz some threw around as options in the aftermath of cutdown day.