How the Patriots are Replacing Another Legendary Quarterback, This Time on Defense 

WHAT ARE THE KEYS TO PLAYING FREE SAFETY FOR BELICHICK?

After reminiscing about his football journey as a young Patriot, McCourty shared the key do's and don'ts to playing the center field role in New England's defense.

First, McCourty reiterated the "get the 'F' back" mantra. Being as deep as the deepest was a must-do for starters. Then, it was all about quarterbacking the entire defense by ensuring that all three levels were in the same play call and then sure tackling as the last line of defense.

"Any time there was a problem, I don't care where the breakdown happens. He [Belichick] was going to whoever the top communicator was at safety. A lot of times when it was me and Chung, it was both of us he would curse out," McCourty said. "Right up there with not letting anyone behind you was communication. If you're wrong as a communicator at safety, and we're all wrong, then we are all right. But if you're not loud enough, or you take too long, and one side of the defense is playing this coverage and the other side's playing that coverage or the linebackers think it's this call that you think is that call, we'll never be good."

"You're the last line. You can see everybody in front of you. He would tell us, I don't care if you need to run out of the middle and run down to the linebacker depth and run back. You need to make sure everybody is on the same page."

For the current group, the message going around the locker room is to over-communicate with new voices making the calls from the safety level.

Based on training camp and preseason, the Patriots will rely on veteran safeties Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jabrill Peppers to replace McCourty, while DB Jalen Mills is also transitioning to more middle-of-the-field roles, and third-round rookie Marte Mapu could be in the mix. In his first two seasons with the team, Mills primarily played outside corner, but he spent the summer covering tight ends, playing in the box, and occasionally rotating into the deep part of the field.

"I'm definitely more comfortable there," Mills said. "I've done it before. I've done it at a high level before in this league. The biggest difference now from playing corner to safety is the communication aspect. Having to line guys up here and there, check different plays here and there based on formations, and based on checks within the call. At corner, you get the call from the safety or the linebacker, and you line up and play whatever they tell you."

"You get to be a little more aggressive, a little more physical. Then, like I said, with the safety position, you can put guys in a position to make plays, not only yourself but other guys as well, with certain checks and things like that," Mills added.

Given that McCourty was the primary defensive signal-caller a year ago, the entire secondary emphasized the communication aspect in training camp.

"It falls on all of us. We all know how to do it. It's just about doing it every play. As long as we can get everybody on the same [page], that's half the battle. That's our main goal. Let everybody know what we are in, be loud, be definitive. Just go out there, and let's play fast," Peppers told Patriots.com in the Patriots locker room at Gillette Stadium.

Dugger then added, "It's definitely been a group thing. You don't replace a player like [McCourty]. It's definitely been a group effort of just keeping the communication at a high level. Make sure that we are always seeing what the other safeties are doing. Really the biggest thing is to make sure to over-communicate, especially for myself. Just try to over-communicate even when it seems unnecessary."

For players like Dugger, McCourty said simple reminders via pre-snap communication of his role and where he is on a given play will go a long way.

"I would tell him he's similar to [Patrick] Chung because they're so athletic. The reminder of where you are at each play because Dugg is probably going to play linebacker a little bit in their defense, deep safety, strong safety, off the edge at times, like he's always gonna have to constantly remind himself of alright, I'm here, alright, I'm in this spot because each spot has little different things that you can do or you can't do."

"As a group, they're gonna have to help each other because that's what we used to do. I used to always remind Chung, like, hey, man, you're at our money position now. You're at money, you're at money. And then [Duron Harmon] would come in, and I was usually free safety, but when he came in, he was at free safety. He'd be like Dev, you're strong, you're strong, remember. They're going to need to constantly remind each other," McCourty said.

Along with communication and being deep as the deepest, McCourty's final element to a three-step free safety checklist is being a great open-field tackler. As the last line of defense, it's on the deep safety to tackle ball carriers before big plays turn into six points for the offense.

"Tackling, whether it was open field tackling with the running back coming out, or the thing that he hated the most was guys catching a pass, and you go in for the ball, and the guy catches the ball in front of you. That would send him haywire. He's cursed me out plenty of times with the sarcasm of, 'Devin if you don't do this, who else, like who else is behind you?' He would give you that, and you'd sit there like, yeah, we know, coach, we get it."

New England's current safety group is talented and has good depth, but their primary options have mostly played closer to the line of scrimmage as physical, downhill defenders. As a deep safety, it's a different ball game back there, and that'll be an adjustment.

"Being a little more patient back there, especially if something breaks. Just make the tackle, don't go for the big hit, but in my rookie year, I had a lot of experience and learned from a lot of mistakes playing in the deep part of the field. It definitely helped me with my understanding of the angles and reading the quarterback's front tip. It was just things to brush up on a bit. Other than that, just staying patient and trusting what I see," Peppers explained.

The Patriots have the personnel to make this as close to a seamless transition as possible. Now, according to McCourty, it's about finding a rhythm.

PUTTING THE PUZZLE PIECES TOGETHER

Although he spent his last few seasons playing with the present-day safety group, McCourty routinely referenced longtime teammates Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon.

The trio overlapped in the Patriots secondary for six seasons and won three Super Bowl championships together, so it's not surprising that McCourty groups himself with two other key figures in New England's defense during dynasty 2.0. According to McCourty, the trio also had the advantage of having complementary skill sets to work off each other.

"One of the balancing things for those guys will be, alright, how can we allow each other to all be productive and not always go to our strong suit because our group got to always go to our strong suit when the game was on the line because our strong suits were all different."

"I think it helped us because we were all really close. We talked about those things. Those guys will start to have to grow that bond that they enjoy seeing one guy do something even though they know they could do it, but it's how the position works. So I'm interested to see how they fit and put those puzzle pieces together," McCourty opined.

With the 12-time team captain manning the middle, the current Pats safeties logged most of their snaps in the box, playing strong safety roles, covering the slot, or guarding tight ends. Over the summer, we saw a significant rotation where several defensive backs got reps playing in the deep middle. Yes, disguising coverages can be an advantage by confusing opposing quarterbacks, but eventually, players need to settle into defined roles in key situations.

"I think when they come into the game, they'll go left and right. Whatever guy is supposed to be down, if it's down right, the guy on the right will go down. If it's down on the left, the guy on the left, so you won't really know who's who. For us, for a long time with me, P-Chung, and Duron, we could all do different things, but we all had glaring strengths. So now they'll have to figure out what are we going to do here? Who's going to do this?" McCourty explained.

As we turn the page to the regular season, it's anyone's guess where everyone's roles will be once the games start to count. But, as with everything in a Belichick defense, there will certainly be a method to the madness that the group will settle on during the season.