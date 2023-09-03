Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

Training camp got underway for the Patriots in mid-July of 2000, still operating out of Bryant College for two final summers before moving permanently to the fields behind Gillette Stadium in 2002. Brady expressed his excitement on July 16 as camp kicked off.

"I just felt there was a lot of excitement for me, you know finally getting a chance to get out here and start playing professional football," wrote Brady in PFW. "This is something you dream about doing your whole life and now it's a reality getting in here and going through two or three months in preparation, and now finally, the day has arrived."

Two days later Brady noted that "the intensity is definitely way up from where it was in May," and that the initial shock to the system provided by training camp was wearing off as he and his teammates adjusted to the grind.

"It's getting easier on my body in the sense that I am adjusting to the routine but it's just as hard mentally to kind of push yourself and drive because we get hot out there," wrote Brady on July 19. "You're tired and you've been working out, you're running and you haven't been getting a lot of sleep."

A week into training camp and Brady thought things were starting to come together for the offense as they prepared for their first preseason game against the 49ers in Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame game.

"Our offensive coordinator Charlie Weis said, 'Guys, we've got to stop running routes and start running plays last night.' By that he means we can't have a route here and a route there, but now these plays have to start coming together, and the plays have to get some sort of ebb and flow to them."

A few days later, Brady wrote that the offense was progressing and he was getting more and more familiar with running an NFL system.

"I'm feeling more and more comfortable on the field, definitely it's to the point where I know the plays but I have to become more comfortable running them," wrote Brady on July 25. "I'm seeing more where it's easy to mess up and I have to get used to the different sorts of nuances of each play.