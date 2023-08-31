5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

Can the offensive line get healthy and protect Mac?

This is the biggest unknown of all, how the offensive line will come together. Let's start with what we think we know, Trent Brown will be at left tackle and David Andrews will be at center for opening night. Beyond those two it gets dicey. Michael Onwenu seems to be trending toward playing, but Cole Strange still seems to be easing his way back in. Pencil in Atonio Mafi at left guard, as he was held out of the preseason finale and it appears the team wanted to protect him. But is Onwenu ready to go wire to wire? If not, it's unclear who will rotate in, especially if Riley Reiff isn't healthy in time.

At least there are some more options to consider at right tackle but none are slam dunks. First comes Sidy Sow, the rookie who occupied the right tackle spot for the last few weeks of the preseason. Beyond him, new additions Tyron Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe just arrived but could be immediately called upon, while newly healthy Calvin Anderson just returned to practice and seems like the longest shot. He played all left tackle during OTAs when he was healthy.

There are no obvious answers with a week to go as far as availability, and that doesn't even scratch the surface of how the group will actually perform against arguably the best defensive line in the league. It seems a safe bet that a couple of rookies are going to be thrown into the fire and at least one player who spent the summer on another team will also be thrown right into the mix.