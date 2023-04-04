NFL Notes: Reality check: Jackson not in the cards

Extra Points

Count me among those siding with Giants owner John Mara when it comes to the idea of making late-season Thursday night games subject to flex scheduling. It's asking a lot of fans to not only make a late change to the time of a game but also the day it's played. The league has already agreed to allow Monday night games to be flexed, and the wish is for Thursday night games played in Weeks 14-17 to have the option of switching as well. The nightmare for fans is obvious, but it also would place a lot of stress on players and coaches to adjust just two weeks before kickoff. Despite the clear dangers of playing games on short rest, the league did approve a move allowing teams to play multiple Thursday night games on short weeks. The Patriots played twice on Thursday last season, but they came in back-to-back weeks so only one came with limited rest. Based on the new rules, teams may now be forced to play twice with limited rest in the same season, which is not the best way to ensure player safety. … The league adopted a rule change allowing players (excluding offensive and defensive linemen) to wear the number 0. Patriots cornerback Jack Jones donned No. 0 in college at Arizona State and tweeted out a donut emoji shortly after the news became public. Might Jones become the first Patriot to ever wear 0 in a regular-season game? Former linebacker Bryan Cox wore No. 0 during the preseason when he first arrived in New England back in 2001 before switching to No. 51 during the season.