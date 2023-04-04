Patriots Mailbag: Draft needs, fits and potential breakouts come into focus post-Free Agency

This is a great question with a lot of moving parts and I'm not sure anyone on the outside can answer it but let's lay out what we know starting at the very beginning. When Bill Belichick and Charlie Weis arrived in 2000 they installed a version of the Erhardt-Perkins offense that was strangely enough developing in New England in the late-70's and made its way back there via Bill Parcells' coaching tree. 23 years later that system has obviously gone through plenty of change, from Weis to Josh McDaniels and Bill O’Brien. What we don't know is how much really changed from 2021 with McDaniels to 2022. Yes, the "Shanahan system" was a hot topic last summer because the team repped so much wide zone in training camp. This isn't so much a system as it is a philosophy, basing your core plays around the outside zone and then building from that into play action, bootlegs and other fun that you get into when you have players like Deebo Samuel or an athletic offensive line that can master the main play and consistently open up holes for big gains. While it seems like there were modifications to the terminology of the Patriots system, I'd bet it's still closer to what they've run over the last 20 years rather than whatever terminology that came from the 90's with Mike Shanahan, Alex Gibbs, and Gary Kubiak or something new and different. Ultimately the Patriots offense still looked a lot like what we saw under McDaniels. There was still plenty of power and gap schemes mixed with a spike in wide zone. But they never made the leap to base their offense off those wide zone plays. No bootlegs, limited play action, etc. So, what now under Billy O? It will likely go back to the terminology that he's comfortable but what about his philosophy outside of the playbook terminology? Will that mean more two tight end sets like he used when he was in New England the first time? More up-tempo offense? What has he taken from his stops at Penn State, Houston and Alabama? Will we see the influence of the college game seeping into his philosophy with more RPOs? It's really anyone's guess at this point, but it will be interesting to watch immediately when OTAs get underway in May and we get some glimpses of what's going on. My bet is that O'Brien gets the keys to the car and whatever they were attempting last year might remain in the overall philosophy but not in the nuts and bolts of playbook terminology, which again might've not really changed all that much anyway. Bigger picture I think size/physicality and pushing the ball downfield are the carryover elements for the offense.