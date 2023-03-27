Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Mar 23 - 03:30 PM | Tue Mar 28 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Debrief: 2023 NFL Owners Meetings

Kraft expresses '23 optimism, aims for playoffs

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Head Coach Bill Belichick's Message to Patriots Fans: 'Long Way to Go' Before the 2023 Season Starts

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

Patriots Send Franchise Great Devin McCourty Into Retirement With Emotional Ceremony

Takeaways From a Trip to Boston College's Pro Day

Statement on the Retirement of LB Dont'a Hightower

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

Patriots Sign LB Chris Board

21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done

Hightower was always best when lights shined brightest

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

Report: Patriots sign linebacker/special teamer Chris Board

Analysis: How Will the Patriots Utilize New TE Mike Gesicki on Offense Next Season?

Report: Patriots add tight end Mike Gesicki

Report: Daniel Ekuale re-signs with Patriots

Head Coach Bill Belichick's Message to Patriots Fans: 'Long Way to Go' Before the 2023 Season Starts

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke to reporters about various topics at the NFL's Owners Meetings on Monday morning. 

Mar 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a message to fans while addressing the media for the first time this offseason from the NFL's Owners Meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday morning.

"Long way to go. It's March. We play in September. We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do," Belichick said. "I think we've taken steps to improve the team. Again, it's March."

Belichick was then asked why fans should be optimistic about the direction the team is heading, "the last 25 years," the future Hall of Fame coach responded.

The Patriots have made progress this offseason to improve their roster through free agency. Whether you believe that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster or tight end Mike Gesicki are upgrades, there's an argument to be made that they'll improve the offense. The same goes for the additions at the offensive tackle position, while New England has retained most of their depth pieces on defense and bolstered a special teams unit that struggled a year ago.

However, the Pats went into the offseason needing to make significant upgrades at wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback. After the initial wave of player movement, they are still seemingly in the market for elite talent at those three positions; not much has changed.

Although those major acquisitions haven't come to fruition, Belichick added that the team remains diligent in finding ways to improve the roster.

"There's a lot of ways you can acquire players. I wouldn't rule out any of them or rule in any of them. We see something that can help the team, then we'll do it. We are not afraid to do whatever we need to do to help the team, whatever that is, Belichick told reporters.

Specifically, Belichick was asked about adding at the wide receiver position and said, "if we can improve our team, we'll try to improve our team," while declining comment on players not currently on the Patriots, including a potential pursuit of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and free-agent wideout Odell Beckham.

Speaking of the two quarterbacks currently on the roster, the Patriots head coach generalized about every player's ability to compete for playing time this spring and summer.

"Everybody will get a chance to play. We'll play our best players," Belichick said. "Every position. Everybody will get a chance to play. Everybody who is on our roster, if they earn an opportunity to play based on what they do in practice, then they'll get an opportunity to play."

Belichick explained the process after the season where the coaches talk to all the players individually about how they can improve. Although Belichick was speaking about every player, his answer to a question about Mac Jones's hold on the starting quarterback position certainly kept the door open for second-year QB Bailey Zappe to push Jones for the starting job.

Along with questions about the roster, the Pats head coach also spoke about adding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and former Patriot offensive lineman Adrian Klemm to the coaching staff, who are working through the schematic changes to the offense as we speak.

Belichick pointed to his history with coach O'Brien, "I have a good relationship with Bill [O'Brien]. We go back a ways," Belichick said. "I thought it was the best thing for the team."

As for Klemm, whose hiring has not been formally announced by the team but is expected to coach the offensive line this season, Belichick essentially confirmed that on Monday morning.

"Smart guy. Played in June's [Jones] offense. A really good understanding of some of the more complex things on the offensive line. I think he has performed well in his coaching positions at various spots," Belichick explained. "I think he'll do a good job for us."

With the roster-building process ongoing, Belichick is leaving every door open this offseason. Although he didn't directly say it, it's also safe to assume that the Patriots are also hoping that the additions to the offensive coaching staff will organically improve the roster as well.

Understandably, Patriots fans want to see the talent on the field dramatically improve after the team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 season a year ago. Being patient is not easy in the offseason, but Belichick's sentiment that there's still a long way to go is a fair assessment.

As the calendar turns to April, it's a reminder that talent acquisition is fluid with the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon and plenty of moves to be made before the 2023 season begins this fall.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Kraft expresses '23 optimism, aims for playoffs

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke with the media from the Owner's Meetings in Arizona, expressing optimism with the team's offseason maneuvers so far.

news

Takeaways From a Trip to Boston College's Pro Day

Boston College conducted its Pro Day on Friday, headlined by star wide receiver Zay Flowers.

news

Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

The NFL has provided the dates which teams will participate in their offseason activities in 2023.

news

Replacing McCourty will be no small task

As talented as he was, replacing Devin McCourty off the field will be even tougher.

news

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

news

Patriots Send Franchise Great Devin McCourty Into Retirement With Emotional Ceremony

The Patriots held a tremendous retirement ceremony for McCourty at the Patriots Hall of Fame, where he'll be enshrined as a franchise icon in due time.

news

NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done

Most of the free agent work has been on offense but a big-time playmaker is still needed.

news

Hightower was always best when lights shined brightest

After nine memorable seasons in Foxborough, Dont'a Hightower officially retired on Tuesday, leaving a legacy of big plays in the biggest games behind.

news

Few Patriots were more impactful than Devin McCourty

After a decorated 13-year career, Devin McCourty leaves a legacy that stretches well beyond the football field.

news

Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

With the first week of free agency in the books, who are the players the Patriots could still target as the offseason continues?

news

Resetting Patriots roster and needs after Free Agency's first week

It was a busy first week for the New England Patriots to start 2023's free agency period but there's still work to be done.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft expresses '23 optimism, aims for playoffs

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Head Coach Bill Belichick's Message to Patriots Fans: 'Long Way to Go' Before the 2023 Season Starts

Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring 'core beliefs' to her community

Takeaways From a Trip to Boston College's Pro Day

Patriots set tentative 2023 OTA schedule

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Debrief: 2023 NFL Owners Meetings

Check in with Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown as they debrief topics Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick were asked about today at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona.

Robert Kraft 3/27: "I'm very positive and hopeful about this upcoming year"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media at the NFL Owners Meetings in Arizona on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Bill Belichick 3/27: "I think we've taken steps to improve the team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media for the first time since the end of the 2022 season on March 27 at NFL Coaches Breakfast.

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Former Patriots Safety Devin McCourty's Retirement Ceremony

Get a behind the scenes look at 3-time Super Bowl Champion and former Patriots safety Devin McCourty's retirement ceremony, first time meeting Robert Kraft as a rookie and how he has transition into a leader, father and family man. Robert Kraft and New England Head Coach Bill Belichick speak about McCourty's impact on the team and the New England community while an emotional Devin reflects on his career and thanks individuals who have been instrumental in his success both on and off the field.

Three-time SB champion Devin McCourty talks Patriots' future, Belichick's impact on his career

Reflecting on his recent retirement in an interview on NFL Network's 'NFL Total Acccess', three-time Super Bowl champion defensive back Devin McCourty talks about the future of the New England Patriots and the impact that head coach Bill Belichick made on his career.

Devin McCourty reflects on his 13-year Patriots tenure in retirement news conference

Longtime New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty reflects on his 13-year Patriots tenure in a retirement news conference with footage courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising