Remembering 9/11: Two Small Flags, One Big Moment

Early in Joe's Patriots career, he and Jen had befriended a local cancer patient, a young boy named C.J. Buckley who suffered from an inoperable brain tumor. Heartbroken when C.J. died in 2002, the Andruzzis established a research fund in the boy's name at Boston Children's Hospital.

In late spring 2007, Joe was training, as usual, in hopes of extending his 10-year NFL career to an 11th season. He'd just been released by Cleveland, for whom he'd played the previous two campaigns after leaving the Patriots via free agency. Having visits scheduled with the Jets and Dolphins, Joe had every reason to be optimistic. So much so that he and Jen bought a new house in New Jersey, even before they'd sold their primary residence in New England.

As Joe prepared to board a flight for one of his NFL visits, he received a call from one of the cancer doctors he'd met during his time with C.J. They'd discovered a large mass in and around Joe's colon. The diagnosis: Stage 4, non-Hodgkin's Burkitt's lymphoma.

The malign mass' ability to double in size in 24 hours demanded immediate action. Doctors informed Joe he had to start aggressive chemotherapy sessions the very next day.

"We sold our house in Jersey and came back to our house in New England. I spent 50 days in the hospital," Joe says, almost matter-of-factly. During Joe's third month of treatments at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, doctors declared him cancer free. Briefly on his death bed, Joe's life wasn't over… only his life as a pro football player.

Over the next year convalescing at home, he and Jen had plenty of time to ponder their next move. They decided to remain based in New England and start a new charitable endeavor, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, with the express goal of helping local cancer patients and their families with financial support of various kinds to help them through the treatment and recovery processes. Joe's initiative has helped raise millions of dollars for thousands of needy New England families afflicted with cancer.

Often, Joe and his brothers would also visit Walter Reed, America's military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. There, they'd host Super Bowl parties, interact with the personnel and patients there, showing off Joe's Super Bowl rings, taking photos, and generally having a good time.

In addition, Joe's foundation qualifies runners for the Boston Marathon. At the fateful 2013 running, Joe and Jen stood outside, positioned near the finish line to await their team of runners, when the first bomb exploded. The couple then tried to seek shelter at the nearby Forum restaurant, where they'd been hosting a watch party. A second bomb detonated at that exact spot, moments before Joe and Jen could get there.

Amid the ensuing chaos on Boylston Street, Jen spotted three young girls trying to carry an older woman on their backs.

"So, I ran across the street and said, 'Let me help,'" Joe recalls. "I picked her up and carried her down the block to an ambulance I saw at the side of the road. The EMTs weren't in there, so, I sat there and tried to calm her down."

A short time later, when Joe and Jen finally got to the Forum, they found it a police scene, blood splattered along the back door. "My heart went into my throat," Joe admits as he revisits the unsettling notion that it could have been his and his wife's had they been in that location just a few minutes earlier.

Instead, a news photographer famously captured the moment when Joe was carrying an injured victim to safety. The woman in Joe's arms would not only recover from her wounds, but also run the Boston Marathon the following year… on behalf of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

"It's about reacting," he continues. "I did that my whole life, on the football field, reacting to life. Helping others. As simple as holding a door open for someone, to helping a woman who's injured on Boylston Street."