NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

After Smith-Schuster's grab, the flats were a little bit more open as backup linebacker Mykal Walker struggled in coverage. Elliott capped that first scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown on a swing pass that saw virtually no resistance. It was a common occurrence the rest of the way as Walker was consistently late trying to deal with the veteran out of the backfield.

The Steelers opted to back off a bit following the downfield throws, unlike the Chargers the week prior, who consistently operated with 10 or even 11 men within 5-10 yards of the ball. The offense enjoyed its best half of football arguably all season, racking up 219 yards, 11 first downs and 21 points.

Then with a 21-10 halftime lead, things went a bit conservative and traces of the "normal" 2023 Patriots attack were evident. Elliott had a hard time finding running room, averaging just over 3 yards per carry, and Zappe wasn't able to maintain any drives. New England had just 84 yards of offense in the second half with three first downs and no points.

Obviously playing with the lead allowed the Patriots to stick with the close-to-the-vest approach, but perhaps allowing Zappe to continue to air it out might have allowed the team to put the game away. Zappe's one interception came on a short throw to Smith-Schuster that was deflected. After the game Zappe admitted he missed an open Henry on the play.

But with little to play for down the stretch it might make sense to revamp the offense a bit and see how the players respond to a different approach. Zappe certainly looked like a different quarterback from the one who struggled throughout the shutout loss to the Chargers. Was it a one-game aberration or something his skill set is more suited to?

One of the issues with the offense is its conservative nature requires a high level of execution, one that unfortunately hasn't been met more often than not this season. Chunk plays like the one to Smith-Schuster have been lacking, but the impact they can have is apparent.