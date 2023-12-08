Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

With a light schedule of FBS matchups, it's not hard to imagine which team sways Belichick.

His father, Steve Belichick, was a World War II Navy veteran and spent about 30 years as a coach and scout at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where the Patriots coach was born and learned to love the game.

That being said, Belichick will likely be a little biased to the Midshipmen.

"I don't know who I like, but I know who I'm pulling for -- no doubt about that," Belichick said back in August during training camp practices when asked about the game.

Hosting the Army-Navy game in New England is especially fitting this year, considering several notable milestones for Massachusetts and the United States next year, with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's maiden voyage and the commissioning of the USS Massachusetts as a Navy vessel being celebrated in 2023.

"I think it will be a great experience for the people in this area," Belichick added.