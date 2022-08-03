Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Aug 03 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Jake Bailey excited to be sticking with Pats

10 Things to Watch For As Padded Practices Begin at Patriots Camp

5 takeaways from Patriots initial training camp practices

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

The Patriots coach is excited for New England Patriots fans to experience one of the greatest events in all of sports.

Aug 03, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Bill Belichick PDC
Eric J. Adler

One of football's greatest traditions is coming to Gillette Stadium, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick seems to have the date circled on his calendar.

The Army-Navy game, presented by USAA, will take place on Dec. 9, 2023 -- marking the first time the historic matchup will be played in New England in its 124-year existence.

The location is especially fitting considering several notable milestones for Massachusetts and the United States next year, with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's maiden voyage and the commissioning of the USS Massachusetts as a Navy vessel being celebrated in 2023.

"I think it will be a great experience for the people in this area," Belichick said during media availability Wednesday as the Patriots took the field for another day of training camp.

"It's a classic. There's no other game like that. Watching it on tv is great but being there in person is really special. This is great venue for it. I think for Navy, it'll be a great opportunity to travel, obviously, but see the things that are important to the Navy -- Newport, the Navy Yard in Boston, things like that. It's just kind of a lot of Navy connections here in this general area. I think that they plan some events and things like that. I'm not sure exactly. It's not really my thing but it sounds like it'll be more than just a game for Navy to make the trip up here. It'll be environment, great opportunity and it'll be great for the fans in New England to see that. It's really a classic."

Belichick would know.

His father, Steve Belichick, was a World War II veteran and spent about 30 years as a coach and scout at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Patriots head coach was able to attend the rivalry game in 2021 thanks to a timely bye week, but next season's schedule will determine if he's able to catch the game in person with it being so close to home in 2023.

Though it might be premature for any hot takes on the outcome, Belichick was asked by a reporter who he likes to win the Army-Navy game next year.

"I don't know who I like, but I know who I'm pulling for," the coach responded, implying his allegiances to the Midshipmen. "No doubt about that."

Find more information about the Army-Navy game here.

Related Content

news

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

The second-year Patriot is a huge foodie, from traditional Nigerian dishes he grew up with to the wide variety of eats he can walk to from the Boston Seaport.

news

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

news

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

The NFL journeyman is having a solid showing at Training Camp in New England. Now get to know him off the field.

news

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

The Celtics legend's impact was felt well beyond basketball and the city of Boston.

news

Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton shares full-circle moment with fan who helped make his NFL dreams come true

Ben Lepper brought the energy when he announced Tyquan Thornton's name at the 2022 NFL Draft. That moment came full circle for the two at training camp Friday.

news

Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp

Grayson Murphy may only be in kindergarten, but he's a seasoned pro when it comes to getting a players attention at training camp.

news

Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium

After two long years, New England fans finally were back to take in the sights and sounds of Patriots

news

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

After 13 years in the NFL and two Super Bowls, "Playoff Danny" is hanging up the cleats.

news

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

The Super Bowl LIII champion won't be kicking his feet up during his retirement from the NFL.

news

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

"You can pretty much go anywhere in the world. You'll be able to find a Patriots home somewhere."

news

What we learned from storytime with James White

The New England running back read two books to children at the Patriots Hall of Fame to launch the Read Between the Lines program on Wednesday before taking some questions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Rookie LB Nate Wieland

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

From undrafted free agent to rising receiver: Jakobi Meyers growing as leader with Patriots

Day 7 blogservations: Tempo slows as offense continues to work

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Players Evaluating Practices

Patriots players Christian Barmore, Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 8/3: "It's fun to have a good group of guys around you"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 8/3: "The competition is definitely up"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Anfernee Jennings 8/3: "Every day I'm out here, I'm grateful"

Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Christian Barmore 8/3: "I'm literally getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

Terrance Mitchell 8/3: " We just continue to build that brotherhood"

Patriots defensive back Terrance Mitchell addresses the media on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

The New England Patriots announced additional Training Camp dates and times.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising