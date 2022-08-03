Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

One of football's greatest traditions is coming to Gillette Stadium, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick seems to have the date circled on his calendar.
The Army-Navy game, presented by USAA, will take place on Dec. 9, 2023 -- marking the first time the historic matchup will be played in New England in its 124-year existence.
The location is especially fitting considering several notable milestones for Massachusetts and the United States next year, with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's maiden voyage and the commissioning of the USS Massachusetts as a Navy vessel being celebrated in 2023.
"I think it will be a great experience for the people in this area," Belichick said during media availability Wednesday as the Patriots took the field for another day of training camp.
"It's a classic. There's no other game like that. Watching it on tv is great but being there in person is really special. This is great venue for it. I think for Navy, it'll be a great opportunity to travel, obviously, but see the things that are important to the Navy -- Newport, the Navy Yard in Boston, things like that. It's just kind of a lot of Navy connections here in this general area. I think that they plan some events and things like that. I'm not sure exactly. It's not really my thing but it sounds like it'll be more than just a game for Navy to make the trip up here. It'll be environment, great opportunity and it'll be great for the fans in New England to see that. It's really a classic."
Belichick would know.
His father, Steve Belichick, was a World War II veteran and spent about 30 years as a coach and scout at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Patriots head coach was able to attend the rivalry game in 2021 thanks to a timely bye week, but next season's schedule will determine if he's able to catch the game in person with it being so close to home in 2023.
Though it might be premature for any hot takes on the outcome, Belichick was asked by a reporter who he likes to win the Army-Navy game next year.
"I don't know who I like, but I know who I'm pulling for," the coach responded, implying his allegiances to the Midshipmen. "No doubt about that."
