Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Mon Dec 13 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Dec 13, 2021 at 02:07 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

cardona
Photo by David Silverman

It was a good weekend to be a fan of Navy football. For the second time in three years, the Midshipmen toppled the Black Knights.

Luckily for the Patriots resident Navy football fans, the team was enjoying their bye weekend, meaning the likes of Bill Belichick and Joe Cardona were able to fully enjoy the big game.

Cardona graduated from the Naval Academy in 2015 and hasn't been to an Army-Navy game since his playing days. Thanks to a well-timed bye weekend, Cardona was able to attend the game on Dec. 11.

Cardona talked about the significance of the game with WBZ's Dan Roche on Patriots First Down last week.

"This game is a special one for the school, a special one for the services as a whole," he. said. "I'm really excited to go out and support for the first time since I was playing in it."

While Cardona played in four wins over Army in his time, even before he stepped foot on the Naval Academy campus, he was all in for his team.

"I think that has been drilled into me. I'm a Navy fan through and through, grew up in a Navy household. I'll always support the Navy blue and gold, there is no doubt about that," Cardona said. "The first day, the first words you'll ever say is 'Go Navy, Beat Army.' If you don't know the answer to a question, you're never wrong if you say 'Beat Army.' You get used to it there and it becomes more of a lifestyle than anything.

That Navy fandom has only been supported since joining the Patriots. Coach Belichick has his own deep roots with the Naval Academy, where his father, Steve Belichick, spent 30 years as an assistant coach. On his weekly WEEI appearance, Coach Belichick said he enjoyed being able to enjoy this year's game.

"It is nice to be able to sit and watch that game. That was great, especially watching Navy win," Belichick said. "Sometimes we're traveling, if we have an away game we're on the plane or on the bus, so it's nice to be able to sit there and take it in and enjoy a Navy victory. That's always a good thing."

While Cardona and Coach Belichick made their allegiances clear, Cardona said while Army and Navy football teams are arch-rivals on the field, it's only for one day.

"They say friends for 364 days and enemies for one. There is nothing more true than that. I had friends at West Point who played football there, and I love those guys," Cardona said. "Hardest nosed people and the guys I want with me in any tough situation. But ultimately, on that Saturday in December, all bets are off."

With this in mind, it's no surprise that the Patriots organization as a whole supports local service members, their families and veterans, like through the Patriots Foundation's partnership with Food4Vets. During the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, Army and Navy were both represented well. U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville and U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Mike Gilday were invited to Gillette Stadium to conduct an enlistment ceremony for 50 New Englanders.

You can hear more about Coach Belichick's comments on the game and more below.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
news

Peyton Manning shares funny anecdote about Mac Jones not checking his phone during the week on MNF

Peyton Manning tells a story of how Mac Jones took days to respond to a text on the ManningCast Monday night. 
news

MNF Preview: Matthew Judon takes dances lessons with his daughter

news

Matthew Judon's My Cause My Cleats dedicated to the women in his life

Matthew Judon is representing the American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission. 
news

Christian Barmore using My Cause My Cleats to shine light on his mother's battle with MS

Christian Barmore is representing the National MS Society. 
news

Chris Mattes honors lacrosse's Native American origins, 4 The Future Foundation for My Cause My Cleats

Lacrosse was Chris Mattes's first love, and through My Cause My Cleats, the Patriots staffer is shining a light on the sport's roots in Native American culture. 
news

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Jakob Johnson is using My Cause My Cleats to represent Kristin's Fund. 
news

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis will walk onto the field Monday night representing his good friend, Eric Stevens, and shining a light on ALS. 
news

Mac Jones represents a new friend and Boston Children's Hospital for My Cause My Cleats

Mac Jones will represent a young boy, Robbie, as well as Boston Children's Hospital for the NFL initiative. 
news

Nick Folk brings NF awareness to MNF with My Cause My Cleats

Nick Folk's cousin was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis at 18-months old, and he will be lacing up cleats for him and the Children's Tumor Foundation through My Cause My Cleats. 
news

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Devin McCourty met Henry Andrade just days before he passed away from cancer in 2013. Since then, Devin's bond with his family has been strong in an effort to honor Henry.  
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jerod Mayo on Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/13: "Bentley has definitely taken leaps and bounds on and off the field"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Steve Belichick on the Colts 12/13: "They're all a problem that we need to be ready to face"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Cameron Achord 12/13: "They have talent everywhere"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Monday, December 13th, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 12/13: "I'm very fortunate to be where I'm at"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/13: Colts "have a lot of disruptive players"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Bills with the extreme weather conditions. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising