Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

"I think that has been drilled into me. I'm a Navy fan through and through, grew up in a Navy household. I'll always support the Navy blue and gold, there is no doubt about that," Cardona said. "The first day, the first words you'll ever say is 'Go Navy, Beat Army.' If you don't know the answer to a question, you're never wrong if you say 'Beat Army.' You get used to it there and it becomes more of a lifestyle than anything.

That Navy fandom has only been supported since joining the Patriots. Coach Belichick has his own deep roots with the Naval Academy, where his father, Steve Belichick, spent 30 years as an assistant coach. On his weekly WEEI appearance, Coach Belichick said he enjoyed being able to enjoy this year's game.

"It is nice to be able to sit and watch that game. That was great, especially watching Navy win," Belichick said. "Sometimes we're traveling, if we have an away game we're on the plane or on the bus, so it's nice to be able to sit there and take it in and enjoy a Navy victory. That's always a good thing."

While Cardona and Coach Belichick made their allegiances clear, Cardona said while Army and Navy football teams are arch-rivals on the field, it's only for one day.