Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

The Patriots are coming off a mini-bye week where they were officially eliminated from playoff contention following a Thursday Night Football win in Pittsburgh that complicates their lost season.

New England's five-game losing streak was disappointing. But it did bring clarity on a few important things. First, it likely ended the Mac Jones era in Foxborough, with the Pats now definitively in the quarterback market next offseason. Although it would've been ideal for Jones to turn into a franchise quarterback, at least we know he's not their guy, a question that needed to be answered with a fifth-year option decision looming.

The other silver lining from the Patriots plummeting to the worst record in the AFC was their stranglehold on the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. New England still holds the second pick in next April's draft through Week 14, but their odds for a top-two pick went from 60% to 41% by beating the Steelers, per ESPN Analytics — a feel-good win did slightly hurt #TheTank.

After snapping their five-game losing streak last, the question is, which Patriots team will we get in the final four games of the season? The one that built a 21-3 lead in the first 23 minutes of game-time, or the one that reverted to bad habits in the final 37 minutes in Pittsburgh? The former might save coaches and players' jobs.

With the understanding that it's better for their long-term outlook to maintain their high draft pick, Bailey Zappe improved his record as a starter to 3-1 on Thursday night. Something about Zappe, whether opponent or play-calling driven or not, has sparked this team. Still, the second half and a shutout loss to the Chargers included zero points, 12 punts, two turnovers, and two more turnovers on downs. After generating +0.44 EPA per drop-back in the first half, Zappe lost -1.24 EPA on nine second-half drop-backs vs. the Steelers. The latter is more indicative of the Patriots offense this season, not the 21-point outburst in the first half.

Despite extra time to prepare for head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots understandably opened as heavy home underdogs against the defending champion Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (KC -10.5). The one-game jolt Zappe gave the Patriots will be put to the test against an angry Chiefs team coming off a controversial loss to the Bills in Week 14.

With player evaluation at the top of mind at 3-10, we are again having the contender or pretender debate about a Pats quarterback. This time, it's whether or not Zappe is worthy of competing for the starting job next season, likely with a rookie. If he somehow outduels Mahomes, The Fever will spike.

Here are eight thoughts on the Patriots coming out of the mini-bye week with Kansas City looming:

1. Why did the Patriots Offense Take the Foot off the Gas up 21-3 in Pittsburgh?

Several factors contributed to the Patriots being conservative after building an 18-point lead over the Steelers, but here's some quick math. In their first six possessions, where they scored 21 points and accumulated 181 yards, the Pats had a 68% pass rate. In their last seven drives, New England only threw 43.3% of the time, resulting in six punts and an interception, nearly losing the lead.

In particular, the Patriots got the ball back on their own 14-yard line with 4:58 remaining, running it three consecutive times, including on third-and-2 with 3:32 remaining. The Pats ended up punting the ball back to Pittsburgh. They also threw well short of the sticks on a third-and-9 the drive before, two instances where they could've gone for the dagger but decided to play it safe. Naturally, teams with late-game leads will keep the clock ticking by running the ball. However, with 37 minutes remaining once they went up 21-3, that's way too much time to sit on the lead. Even Belichick said as much after the game.

"I don't think until you get to the end of the game you worry too much about the score," Belichick said following the game. "You just keep running plays. There's so much time left. You just keep running your offense, whatever it is. I don't think you start going to a whole different game plan because you're down by seven or up by seven, or down by ten or up by ten with 40 minutes to go in the game. That wouldn't really change me. I don't see it that way."

Here are a few theories as to why the Patriots were less aggressive, particularly in the second half:

- Zappe's interception was a poor read on a sped-up decision that might've indicated that the Steelers pass rush was starting to get to him following two sacks and a five percent increase in pressure rate. After his interception (1:09, third quarter), Zappe only threw the ball four times. Maybe the Pats didn't want to test their luck.

- The Steelers adjusted by blitzing far less in the second half. In Zappe's 23 first-half drop-backs, Pittsburgh blitzed over 39% of the time, dropping that to a 23% blitz rate in the second half. The Steelers thought they could heat up Zappe and still cover a depleted Pats receiving core, but that wasn't the case, so they committed more resources to pass coverage.

- The Patriots didn't believe Mitch Trubisky could drive the field on their defense. Trubisky orchestrated one legitimate touchdown drive in the second quarter, with Pittsburgh's other touchdown coming on a short field following a blocked punt. The Pats bet on their defense, put the Steelers on long fields, and played the field position game.

The Patriots escaped with a win. But they'll need to trust their passing offense to stay aggressive in the future, even to see if Zappe can be trusted with the game in his hands. They won't beat the Chiefs or Bills by parking the bus.

2. RB Ezekiel Elliott's Contributions as a Receiver