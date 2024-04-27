 Skip to main content
Instant Analysis: Patriots Tab Another Quarterback with Joe Milton

The Patriots added another quarterback on Day 3, developmental Tennessee product Joe Milton.

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:39 PM
After selecting Drake Maye third overall it might've seemed like the Patriots would be all set at the quarterback position for the remainder of the draft. But that wasn't the case, as they used a sixth-round draft pick to take a second QB with Tennessee's Joe Milton.

Milton has impressive stature and athleticism, easily looking the part of a first-rate prospect. But why was he waiting around until Day 3? Because he's started just 17 games over six years in college, which included three at Michigan before three more with the Vols.

He was a backup in Ann Arbor for three years, going 2-3 in limited action in 2020 before transferring. He had won the starting job his first year in Tennessee then was injured and overtaken by Hendon Hooker, returning to a backup role until his final season, in which he went 8-4 with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

If you saw his highlights from the NFL Scouting Combine, including a rocket shot that might put the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse in danger in the future, it's clear that Milton is loaded with physical gifts and athletic promise. Unlocking that promise will now be the job of Alex Van Pelt while he develops alongside Maye. And maybe tight ends coach Bob Bicknell too…

"Overall, Milton has the physical tools that scream first-round pick, but his passing instincts andability to read the field are undeveloped," writes Dane Brugler in "The Beast". "He is a project quarterback prospect, and some teams believe he will eventually transition to tight end in the NFL (similar path as Logan Thomas)."

It's good business to develop quarterbacks in the NFL, but a position change can't be ruled out. Maybe Milton figures it out at quarterback, or maybe he gives the Patriots offense, which has been addressed with all but one draft pick through six rounds, another way to "weaponize."

Joe Milton III

#- QB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

