Instant Analysis: Patriots Tab Another Quarterback with Joe Milton

After selecting Drake Maye third overall it might've seemed like the Patriots would be all set at the quarterback position for the remainder of the draft. But that wasn't the case, as they used a sixth-round draft pick to take a second QB with Tennessee's Joe Milton.

Milton has impressive stature and athleticism, easily looking the part of a first-rate prospect. But why was he waiting around until Day 3? Because he's started just 17 games over six years in college, which included three at Michigan before three more with the Vols.