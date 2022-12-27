NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

It's been 16 weeks and 15 games and very little has changed over that time. The Patriots offense has failed to generate any kind of consistent production all season, and that more than anything is the reason that New England sits at 7-8 and fighting long odds to make the playoffs.

That's not to say there aren't other issues – the Bengals made the defense look totally inept in the first half on Saturday while the special teams went 0-for-3 on PATs – but overall it's been the offense that has held the team back. And the scariest part of the performance is nothing seems to be changing. Saturday saw multiple plays with receivers running into each other or at least in close proximity, and on two of those occasions the poor execution/play design led to injuries.

On the first third down of the day, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry ran crossing routes and collided, causing Henry to go down with a knee injury from which he did not return. Later in the game Smith tried to grab a short Mac Jones pass but was sandwiched by a pair of Bengals defenders, one covering him and the other watching Kendrick Bourne, who was just a couple of feet away. Smith went to the sideline to be evaluated for a concussion, leaving the tight end depth chart to practice squad call-up Scotty Washington.

These types of miscues should never happen let alone at this stage of the season. After hundreds of meetings, film reviews, walkthroughs, practices and now 15 games, how can the concepts continue to either be flawed by design or executed so poorly?

It's the one persistent question that has permeated the team throughout the season and one that won't go away until something changes. Either that will entail a move among the coaching staff or a sudden reversal of fortune in offensive production.

The more likely path at this point would involve a new offensive coordinator coming in next season, a move that reportedly involves Bill O'Brien's potential return. If not O'Brien, then something else needs to change. Jones clearly has little trust in the offensive approach seen week to week, and it's hard to envision that changing if Matt Patricia remains in place as the play caller.

It may not be all on Patricia's shoulders, but the lack of faith shown by Jones and others on offense makes the idea of significant improvement tough to believe. Without changes it's hard to imagine more offensive outings like Saturday's won't continue to be the norm.

Against Cincinnati, the Patriots were inept for most of the game. Even with a 48-yard Hail Mary heave for a touchdown, the Patriots managed just 285 yards and two touchdowns on offense. It's actually an improvement over the one offensive touchdown the team managed the previous week against Las Vegas, and a continuation of what we've watched all year.

The defense can scratch and claw its way into games and prevent the opponent from running away, as it did against the Bengals, but at some point a solid playoff team needs to find offense in order to compete with fellow playoff contenders. In 2022, the Patriots are 0-5 against teams in the current playoff structure, and 0-8 when allowing 20 or more points.