After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

The downfield completions for Jones came on a 787 concept (Bourne), four verticals (also Bourne), a dagger concept against Tampa-2 (Bourne x3), and a Hail Mary that accounted for 127 of the 206 second-half passing yards. The concepts are basic, day-one install-type stuff or just pure desperation. It wasn't a creative scheme dialed up at the right time, but rather Bourne won some one-on-one battles, and the throws were encouraging.

We'd love to report that the Patriots were a well-oiled machine in the second half, but that wouldn't be an objective analysis. For this offense, it's a different chapter of the same book. Sure, more Bourne while keeping the foot on the gas from an aggressiveness standpoint could produce a few big plays in the last two games. But expecting this offense to out-score anyone is a fool's errand.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots loss to the Bengals After Further Review:

1. Although Offensive Performance Wasn't Optimistic, Patriots Defense Continues to Prove Its Mettle With Second-Half Adjustments and a High Level of Execution

The other beacon of hope for the Patriots playoff push is that they still come across as a talented, well-coached defense capable of adjusting to shut down a good offense.

New England's defense needs to share the responsibility of digging into a three-score hole; it did not start well. But the Pats are now 0-8 when the defense allows more than 20 points. Plus, they scored a defensive touchdown once again for their sixth of the season, tying a franchise record, so it was really a net of 15 points.

Due to the offense's inability to sustain drives, the defense is routinely on the field for most of the game, with time of possession favoring the Bengals 36:48 to 23:12. The margin for error is dangerously thin for this unit. Yet, they continue to keep the team in games.