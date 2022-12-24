Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

Gillette Stadium – The Patriots comeback bid fell short in a very predictable manner in a 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium.

Our reaction to the first 40 minutes was the same as everyone else's watching the game. After last week's loss to the Raiders, they quit. They've given up on the season and the coaches, and their season ended when Chandler Jones crossed the goal line in Las Vegas.

Although they still failed to get over the hump, the Patriots at least went down fighting in the second half to claw back and make it a one-score game. Instead of letting go of the rope, what cost New England a win was situational football. Surprise, surprise. It wasn't effort or buy-in, but rather late-game execution continues to plague this team.

Driving down 22-18 late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Mac Jones completed a 15-yard screen pass to do-it-all weapon Marcus Jones to enter the red zone. On the ensuing plays, the Pats ran the ball four-straight times, and the final rush attempt resulted in a fumble by second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

After back-to-back game-losing turnovers on offense, the players on the field need to take responsibility, and Stevenson did, saying, "probably doing more than I was supposed to do. Probably should have just went down." But the Patriots were trying to accomplish two things at once by running the ball on four-straight plays: run out the clock and score the game-winning touchdown, which head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged was the case in his post-game press conference.

"Trying to score and trying to control the clock. They used their timeouts. We had control of the clock and the field position on the last, what was it? First-down play," Belichick told Patriots.com.

For an offense that is ranked dead-last in red zone scoring and is trying to figure out how to win close games, these Patriots aren't equipped like the teams of old to accomplish those tasks simultaneously. Ideally, it would be nice to score the go-ahead touchdown and leave Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow no time on the clock. But executing four, five, six-straight runs in a row to accomplish that without a negative play or turnover down four points? Not this team. Just score.

Blame the players for poor ball security and late-game execution. It's a fair criticism. Still, it's also fair to ask if the coaches put the team in the best position to win in the final minutes.

The Patriots are now below .500 again with a 7-8 record, meaning they no longer control their own destiny. It's a long shot, even with wins in their final two games, but how this team competes down the stretch will be worth monitoring with an uncertain offseason on the horizon.

Here are eight takeaways as the Patriots drop to 7-8 with two games remaining in the season:

1. Powerful Play of the Game presented by Enel: Marcus Jones's 69-Yard Pick-Six Gives the Patriots Life in Third Quarter