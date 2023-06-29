Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Bentley was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2023 after signing a two-year deal to stay in New England in 2021. The linebacker is coming off a solid 2022 campaign that saw him appear in all 17 games with 125 tackles, three sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery.

He is also considered one of the leaders in the locker room and was a team captain in 2020 and 2022. Bentley, 26, has been a solid fit in the middle of the Patriots defense who has always excelled against the run but in recent seasons has shown some improvement in areas of the passing game as well, particularly as a blitzer.